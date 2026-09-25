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A&A Associate and RAKEZ launch ‘World’s Fastest UAE Residency’ program

Program offers remote company setup, visa processing and UAE entry in three days

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Friday
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A&A Associate and RAKEZ launch ‘World’s Fastest UAE Residency’ program

The UAE’s global appeal is no secret. With a 0% personal income tax policy and a thriving business ecosystem, the country remains the top destination for global investors, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals looking to relocate.

Yet, for many overseas investors, the traditional pathway to an investor residency visa has historically been a lesson in patience. Unlike standard employment visas, setting up as an investor requires first incorporating a corporate entity.

The subsequent steps, spanning business licensing, immigration e-channels, entry visas, medical fitness testing, and Emirates ID biometrics, involve multiple government entities. For international applicants, this traditionally translated into several weeks of waiting.

A&A Associate, the UAE’s largest corporate services provider, has partnered with the world’s largest free zone, RAKEZ, to redefine the timeline with the launch of the ‘World’s Fastest UAE Residency’ program. Designed specifically to streamline international business setups, the new pathway completes the entire process in just five working days.

The initial phase takes three working days and is handled entirely remotely. During this time, A&A Associate manages the company incorporation and the entry visa. Applicants only need to travel to the UAE for the second phase, which takes two working days to complete.

This stage covers the mandatory medical fitness exam and Emirates ID biometric capture. Priced at $4,550, the all-inclusive package includes a free zone business license permitting up to 10 commercial activities, alongside the primary two-year investor residency visa.

To support broader relocation goals, the program also offers discounted family sponsorship services, allowing main applicants to efficiently sponsor spouses and dependents.

“International investors move to the UAE because things move fast here,” said Robin Philip, Founder and CEO of A&A Associate. “Getting your residency shouldn’t slow you down. Five days is all it takes to handle the paperwork, get your visa, and start your life.”

The World’s Fastest UAE Residency is now open for applications through A&A Associate.

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