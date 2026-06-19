The launch of the DGCX Gold Spot T+0 Contract marks an important step in strengthening Dubai’s gold market infrastructure. By bringing exchange trading, central clearing, and same-day physical settlement together within a regulated framework, we are providing market participants with greater certainty, improved efficiency, and direct access to physical delivery. This contract reinforces Dubai’s position at the centre of the global gold market while deepening liquidity, strengthening price discovery, and establishing a more robust benchmark for physical gold in the UAE.”