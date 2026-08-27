Best first watches for kids and teens on Amazon.ae 2026: Easy watches for learning time

Easy to read, durable watches that help kids learn time and build daily routines
A first watch can help a child learn more than the position of two hands. It gives them a simple way to follow school times, activities and everyday routines without reaching for a phone. The best models keep the display clear, sit comfortably on a smaller wrist and cope with the splashes and knocks that come with daily wear. We prioritised readable faces, straightforward controls, useful water resistance and child-friendly straps. Our top pick is the Timex Time Machines T72881, an analogue watch designed specifically for learning, with labelled hour and minute hands and a flexible fabric strap. Older children and teens who already read the time confidently may prefer the compact digital Casio.
Verdict: The strongest first analogue watch here, thanks to a dial that actively helps children understand what each hand does.
Timex builds the T72881 around learning rather than simply shrinking an adult watch. Its white dial uses full Arabic numerals, while the hour and minute hands are labelled, reducing one of the common hurdles when a child is first working out analogue time. The 29mm resin case is compact, and Timex lists the watch at just 14.35g.
The elastic fabric strap is another useful detail for daily wear. It adjusts around smaller wrists and avoids the rigid feel of some resin bands. Water resistance is rated to 50 metres, which Timex says covers hand washing, light rain and accidental splashes, but not swimming.
Key specs
29mm resin case
Quartz analogue movement
Labelled hour and minute hands
Elastic fabric strap
50 metre water resistance
What we like
Teaching focused dial
Very light case
Comfortable adjustable strap
Best for: Younger children learning to read an analogue clock.
Verdict: A practical choice for older children and teens who want instant digital readability and useful routine setting features.
The F 91W does not teach analogue time, but it makes checking the time exceptionally straightforward. Casio gives it a digital display showing hours, minutes and seconds, plus the day and date. A daily alarm and hourly time signal can also be useful for building routines without introducing smartphone notifications.
Its dimensions help on a younger wrist. The resin case measures 43.18 x 6.1 x 27.94 cm and weighs only 21g. Casio also describes the urethane resin band as flexible and designed for a comfortable fit. TechRadar similarly praised the F 91W's light, unobtrusive feel.
Casio specifies general water resistance for washing up and sudden rain rather than swimming. An LED light helps after dark, while the battery is rated for approximately seven years.
Key specs
21g weight
8.5mm case thickness
Resin case and band
Daily alarm and stopwatch
Approximate seven year battery life
What we like
Clear digital time display
Lightweight construction
Alarm is useful for routines
Best for: Older kids and teens who prefer digital time and simple everyday functions.
Verdict: A playful analogue option that uses colour and distinctive hands to make the clock face easier for younger children to understand.
Flik Flak specialises in children’s watches, and Dinosauritos is designed around learning to tell the time. The brand uses colour-coded dial details and its distinctive Flik and Flak hands to separate the hour and minute information visually. For a child moving from a teaching clock to a watch, that approach can make the face less intimidating.
The dinosaur graphics also give younger wearers a reason to keep the watch on, rather than treating it as another lesson. The model uses a textile strap, plastic case and quartz movement. A specifications for FBNP117 lists a 30.5mm case and is water resistant.
Key specs
Analogue display
Colour-coded learning design
Textile strap
Quartz movement
Water resistant
What we like
Purpose built learning face
Clear hour and minute distinction
Soft textile strap
Best for: Younger children who respond well to visual learning cues and colourful designs.
Verdict: A simple three-hand watch for children who are ready to practise reading a conventional analogue face.
The following product is a children’s analogue model with a white dial and large black numerals. That uncluttered layout is its main advantage. There are no subdials, date windows or extra functions competing with the hour, minute and second hands.
Q&Q's own kids range includes the VQ13J012Y, while model references list a small plastic case, plastic or resin strap and quartz movement. This model is water resistant giving it a stronger resistance specification than several watches in this selection.
Its conventional dial also makes it a useful next step after a dedicated teaching watch. Children have to identify the hands themselves rather than relying on labels.
Key specs
Analogue quartz movement
Plastic case and strap
Approximately 26mm case
Water resistant
What we like
Uncluttered white dial
Compact child sized case
Strong water resistance specification
Best for: Children who understand the basics and want a conventional analogue watch.
Verdict: A cleaner, more grown up analogue design for older children and young teens who have moved beyond teaching watch graphics.
Lacoste's L.12.12 Kids keeps the familiar look of the brand's adult watches while sizing it for younger wrists. The 32mm case remains compact, and the analogue quartz movement keeps operation simple. The face is visually restrained compared with the brighter teaching watches here, making this the option most likely to appeal as tastes become more grown up.
The silicone strap measures 120mm to 170mm according to Lacoste and uses a textured finish inspired by the brand's polo fabric. Silicone is also practical for warm weather everyday wear because it does not absorb water like a fabric strap.
Lacoste specifies 5 ATM, or 50 metres, of water resistance, and supplies the model with a two year international guarantee.
Key specs
32mm case diameter
Quartz analogue movement
Silicone strap
120mm to 170mm bracelet length
5 ATM water resistance
What we like
Simple analogue layout
Flexible silicone strap
Less childlike styling
Best for: Older children and teens who want their first watch to look more like an adult model.
Readability comes first. A child learning analogue time benefits from full numerals, contrasting hands and as little dial clutter as possible. Labelled hands, as on the Timex, add another useful cue. For a teen who already understands time, a simple digital display such as the Casio may be quicker to read.
Check the fit. Oversized cases can move around on small wrists, while a stiff strap can make a perfectly good watch stay in a drawer. Fabric offers softness and adjustability, silicone and resin are easy to wipe clean, and low overall weight helps with all day wear.
Treat water resistance ratings carefully. They are not all equivalent. Some watches here are intended for splashes and hand washing, while models with higher ratings offer more scope around water. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for the exact watch rather than assuming any water-resistant model is suitable for swimming. In the UAE, a washable or easy to clean strap is particularly practical for regular outdoor wear in warm weather.
The Timex Time Machines T72881 is our first choice for a child genuinely learning analogue time. Its labelled hands, full numerals, light resin case and elastic fabric strap all serve that purpose without adding unnecessary functions.
The Flik Flak Dinosauritos takes a more colourful teaching approach and suits younger children who respond to strong visual cues. Q&Q's VQ13J012Y is a good progression to a conventional analogue dial, while the Lacoste L.12.12 Kids has the restrained styling that an older child or young teen may prefer.
For children who already understand the clock and simply need a dependable watch for school and routines, the Casio F 91W 1 is the digital pick. Its light build, alarm, calendar and long stated battery life make it particularly easy to live with.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.