JanSport SuperBreak One review: a simple school staple built for the year

Back to school shopping tends to bring the JanSport SuperBreak One back into view, and there is a practical reason this basic backpack has remained a familiar choice. It is light, uncomplicated and made from substantial polyester rather than relying on a long list of school specific features. Our verdict is that it makes most sense for primary pupils and secondary students with moderate daily loads, especially when low empty weight matters. Older pupils carrying a laptop, several large textbooks and a full day of equipment may benefit from a more structured school bag.

Key facts

What you get

The layout deliberately stays simple. Books, folders, a lunch box and other larger items share the main compartment, while stationery and smaller essentials can go into the front organiser.

What is key here is the basic construction. JanSport's specifications list 600 denier polyester for the SuperBreak, a material choice aimed at everyday durability, and the bag weighs roughly 0.3kg before anything is packed inside. That low starting weight is useful for school because the backpack itself contributes relatively little to the load.

The SuperBreak One follows the traditional JanSport school bag formula: one large zipped main compartment, a smaller front utility pocket with an organiser and adjustable padded shoulder straps. There is padding across part of the back panel and a web grab handle at the top.

How it performs

Durability is one of the stronger reasons to consider the SuperBreak One. The 600 denier polyester construction is more substantial than the thin fabric used on many very lightweight casual backpacks. OutdoorGearLab described the SuperBreak One's polyester canvas exterior as tough during its school backpack testing. JanSport also backs its bags with a limited lifetime warranty, although UAE buyers should check the applicable local warranty terms and process before relying on that coverage.

Capacity is enough for a conventional school day if packing remains sensible. OutdoorGearLab fitted most of its student test kit into the 25 litre version, but found the bag crowded when filled to capacity. That distinction matters for secondary pupils. A few books, notebooks, stationery and personal items are a natural fit. A timetable requiring several bulky textbooks plus extra equipment pushes this minimalist design closer to its limits.

Comfort follows a similar pattern. The shoulder straps are padded, but this is not a heavily structured backpack with a sophisticated harness. OutdoorGearLab scored the SuperBreak One relatively modestly for comfort compared with larger school backpacks in its test. Its very low empty weight helps with lighter loads, while pupils routinely carrying a substantial amount of kit may be better served by a model with more back and shoulder support.