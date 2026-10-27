Cyclone Arnab bears down on India: 136,000 evacuated as Andhra, Odisha on alert

Dubai: More than 136,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable coastal areas in India’s Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states as Cyclone Arnab approaches the eastern coast, threatening destructive winds of up to 150km/h, torrential rainfall and widespread flooding.

At least 89,000 people have been evacuated in Andhra Pradesh, according to an official statement cited by Associated Press, while Odisha authorities reported moving another 47,830 residents to safer locations.

The name Arnab, meaning “ocean” or “sea” in Bengali, was proposed by Bangladesh and included in an official cyclone naming list adopted in April 2020 by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and ESCAP.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.