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French actor Arnaud Denis dies at 43 after euthanasia in Belgium

According to reports, Denis was subsequently diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Actor Arnaud Denis made the decision to die by euthanasia.
Actor Arnaud Denis made the decision to die by euthanasia.

Dubai: French actor and theatre director Arnaud Denis died by euthanasia in Belgium at the age of 43, after years of severe health complications that he associated with a hernia implant. His lawyer, Philippe Courtois, confirmed the death to AFP.

Denis underwent surgery for a right groin hernia on July 17, 2023, during which a polypropylene mesh was implanted. He later reported severe and persistent health problems and underwent surgery in the United States in April 2024 to have the implant removed.

According to reports, Denis was subsequently diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis and attributed his deteriorating condition to an inflammatory reaction linked to the implant. His claims about the cause of his illness were part of his public campaign over complications he said were associated with hernia implants.

Denis had filed a complaint with the Paris public prosecutor's office in January, alleging involuntary injuries. The complaint was dismissed at the end of August, according to Euronews.

As his condition worsened, Denis became an advocate for other patients who reported complications following hernia implant procedures. He founded the group French Victims of Hernia Prostheses, which brought together people sharing similar experiences. French health authorities had also strengthened monitoring of hernia implants in 2025 following reports of adverse effects.

In a final Facebook message before his death, Denis wrote about his decision to undergo euthanasia and said he had endured years of suffering. His lawyer said the decision was made after consultations with three doctors in Namur, Belgium. Courtois said Denis' death followed months of intense pain.

Denis had spoken publicly about his deteriorating health earlier this year, saying that doctors had little more to offer him. He had begun pursuing euthanasia in Belgium after concluding that his condition was no longer improving.

Theatre career

Before his health problems, Denis established himself as an actor and theatre director in France. He founded the theatre company Les Compagnons de la Chimère in 2003 and directed and appeared in numerous productions.

His work included adaptations of classic French theatre, including Les Liaisons dangereuses and Les Femmes savantes. His 2023 production of Les Liaisons dangereuses was nominated for several Molières awards in 2025.

Denis' death has brought renewed attention in France to the experiences of patients who report long-term complications following hernia implant surgery, as well as his campaign for greater awareness and patient support.

 With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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