Watch: Argentine opposition leader dies of heart attack during live debate

Video shows UCR leader struggling for breath before collapsing during live debate
Dubai: Hernán Damiani, a veteran politician and leading candidate of Argentina’s Radical Civic Union Party (UCR), died last Thursday after suffering a heart attack during a live television debate, just days ahead of the country’s general election. He was 63, local media reported.
The incident occurred during the political program Dólar Blue in the province of Misiones, where Damiani, a former national deputy and provincial legislator, was participating in a discussion ahead of the October 26 elections.
Video footage shows the longtime UCR leader appearing to struggle for breath before collapsing mid-conversation, as hosts and fellow guests rushed to his aid.
Among those who attempted to revive him was former Health Minister Walter Villalba, who performed resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived.
Damiani was transported to Madariaga Hospital in Posadas, where doctors pronounced him dead shortly after arrival.
Damiani had been a prominent figure in Argentine politics for decades, known for his staunch opposition to Carlos Menem’s economic reforms in the 1990s and his defense of centrist democratic values within the UCR.
In a statement posted on X, the UCR expressed “deep sorrow” over the loss of one of its most steadfast members:
“With sorrow, we bid farewell to a great activist and leader from Misiones, Hernán Damiani. He passed away yesterday while defending his ideas in a debate. He was a provincial legislator and national deputy, with significant prominence in opposing the attacks of Menemism in the 90s. We stand with his family and friends.”
Following the tragedy, Damiani’s body was laid in state at the UCR headquarters in Posadas, where supporters, colleagues, and members of the public gathered to pay tribute to the veteran politician whose career spanned more than three decades.
