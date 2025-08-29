His sudden passing has left a deep void in Muscat’s close-knit Indian community
Dubai: Krishna Nair, a well-known Indian expatriate in Muscat who dedicated much of his life to coaching swimming and leading treks, passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack while swimming at Kalbooh Park, The Arabian Stories reported. He was 45.
A native of Ramamangalam in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, Nair worked as an engineer with a consultancy firm in Muscat. But his true legacy lay outside the office — in the water, on mountain trails, and in the lives of hundreds of residents he trained, encouraged, and inspired.
For years, he volunteered at Khalbouh Park, teaching children and adults the basics of swimming and helping them gain confidence in the water. Friends and community members remembered him as a patient mentor and a passionate advocate of outdoor fitness.
An avid cyclist and trekking guide, Nair was also known for organising excursions that brought together Muscat’s diverse expatriate and local communities. He was actively involved with the Alawi Swimming Academy, where he continued to nurture his love for the sport.
His sudden passing has left a deep void in Muscat’s close-knit Indian community, where he was widely admired for his generosity and energy.
Nair is survived by his wife, Swapna, a government employee in Kerala, and their two children, Raghuram and Poornima. He was the son of the late Karunakaran Nair and Sathi of Ramamangalam.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox