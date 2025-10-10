Bollywood actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman dies of heart attack at 42

Shared screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, winning fans from fitness to film lovers
Professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away on Thursday following a heart attack, his family confirmed.
According to a PTI report, Ghuman’s manager, Yadvinder Singh, revealed that the bodybuilder experienced acute shoulder pain and visited the hospital to get it checked. Pargat Singh, Padma Shri awardee and Congress MLA, took to X (formerly Twitter) to condole the loss of the famed athlete.
His nephew, Amanjot Singh Ghuman, told reporters in Jalandhar that the 41-year-old actor died in the hospital in the evening.
Who was Varinder Singh Ghuman?
Varinder Singh Ghuman starred in several Bollywood films, including Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. He was also known for roles in Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans, Marjaavan, and the Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again.
A native of Gurdaspur residing in Jalandhar, Ghuman won the Mr. India title in 2009 and secured second place in the Mr. Asia pageant. Standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, he appeared in multiple films, including Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans (2014), Marjaavan (2019), and Tiger 3 (2023).
Varinder Ghuman’s last Instagram post was a heartfelt tribute to Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda.
Known as a “vegetarian bodybuilder,” Ghuman owned a gym in Jalandhar and regularly shared fitness videos on Instagram. He had also expressed plans to contest the Punjab assembly polls in 2027.
Tributes pour in
Leaders across party lines expressed condolences. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called Ghuman the “pride of Punjab” and an “irreparable loss for the country,” praising his hard work and vegetarian lifestyle.
Congress MP and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “It is heartbreaking to hear the news of the sudden demise of Punjab’s famous bodybuilder and actor. He brought glory to Punjab with his hard work, discipline, and talent.”
Congress MLA Pargat Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also expressed grief, remembering Ghuman as an inspiration to youth and a symbol of dedication and discipline.
Legacy
Varinder Singh Ghuman will be remembered for his contributions to bodybuilding and cinema, his commitment to fitness, and his inspiring vegetarian lifestyle, leaving a lasting impact on fans and the fitness community.
