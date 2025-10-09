On paper TRON: Ares seems like the movie we need; the one that promises that tech isn’t all bad, humans aren’t all corrupt, and the world will be saved even if some evil villains are in the picture. On the screen however, it plays out like a movie enthusiast’s first attempt at a feature film. How so? Well, there are bombastic sequences that recall scenes in the Fast and Furious series. Then, there’s the forced idea of diversity, which sees quota casting – one black person, one white, one Asian, one Indian, and so on. Add to that the side-kick who fails at being funny and just comes across as a nervous talker, conversation about AI – which mirrors the dialogue in the real (like, really real) world – and the movie works basically like failed programming.