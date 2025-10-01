GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 'AI' actor Tilly Norwood and why are Hollywood stars like Emily Blunt outraged by her arrival

With her glossy AI-generated Instagram feed, Norwood could be mistaken for a rising star

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Actress Tilly Norwood
Actress Tilly Norwood

Dubai: Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt has joined a growing chorus of Hollywood voices outraged by Tilly Norwood, an “AI actor” developed in the Netherlands and now reportedly in talks with talent agencies.

With her glossy Instagram feed and AI-generated comedy sketches, Norwood could easily be mistaken for a rising star.

Marketed as having “girl-next-door vibes,” she has even been digitally inserted into spoofs of BBC shows.

Her creator, Dutch comedian Eline Van der Velden, has called the project “a creative work” and likened it to drawing or writing a fictional character.

But Hollywood isn’t buying it. SAG-AFTRA, the powerful actors’ union, blasted Norwood as nothing more than a “computer-generated character trained on the work of countless professional performers,” stressing that it “has no life experience, no emotion, and no human artistry.”

The union also warned studios that using the AI figure could violate protections secured in the 2023 strikes, where AI was a key flashpoint.

Stars have been equally blunt. Natasha Lyonne urged a boycott of any agency representing Norwood, calling the project “deeply misguided.” Whoopi Goldberg said audiences would always tell the difference between humans and synthetic creations.

And Blunt, speaking to Variety, called the AI actor “terrifying,” adding: “Good Lord, we’re screwed… Please stop taking away our human connection.”

Van der Velden, meanwhile, insists Norwood is not meant to replace actors but to be appreciated as “a piece of art.” Still, with Hollywood still on edge over AI’s role in film and TV, Tilly Norwood has become the industry’s latest cautionary tale.

Meanwhile, Scottish actor Briony Monroe has alleged that her likeness was used without consent in the creation of Tilly.

Monroe, who is filming the fantasy feature The Slave and the General, told The Scotsman that she suspected her face was used by AI talent studio Xicoia in developing Norwood, an actor now attracting the attention of major agencies.

“It feels like living in a real-life episode of Black Mirror,” she said, adding that an industry colleague had alerted her to a promotional image of Norwood that bore a striking resemblance to her.

Monroe, backed by her union Equity, said she is concerned her “image, performance and rights have been breached” but that a lack of transparency has left her “in the dark.” She claimed one picture promoting Norwood looked uncannily like her and even suggested her mannerisms had been copied in a scene from Norwood’s showreel.

“It’s not just myself it affects,” she said. “They’ll have used many different actresses’ faces without consent. So many people’s work has likely been exploited in this way.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywood

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump alongside stills from Bollywood epics Chhaava and RRR, as his proposed 100% film tariff sparks fears of a cultural trade clash.

Trump vs Bollywood: US box office future in jeopardy

2m read
US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of "The Smashing Machine" at the Princess of Whales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 8, 2025.

How Dwayne Johnson faced his fear in Smashing Machine

4m read
This image released by A24 shows Emily Blunt, left, and Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "The Smashing Machine." (Ken Hirama Dunn/A24 via AP)

Could Dwayne Johnson finally score an Oscar?

2m read
Oscar Piastri powered to victory at an incident-packed Dutch Formula One Grand Prix on August 31, 2025, with home favourite Max Verstappen claiming second place as Piastri's McLaren teammate Lando Norris suffered a dramatic breakdown late in the race.

McLaren's Piastri wins Dutch F1 Grand Prix

3m read