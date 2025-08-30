Cardiac arrests rising among doctors aged 30–40 due to stress and lifestyle
Dubai: A 39-year-old cardiac surgeon, Dr Gradlin Roy, collapsed during rounds at Saveetha Medical College Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. Despite immediate efforts by colleagues, he could not be revived.
Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, who shared details on X, said colleagues administered CPR, performed urgent angioplasty with stenting, inserted an intra-aortic balloon pump, and even placed Dr Roy on an ECMO machine. However, the 100% blockage in his left main artery caused irreversible damage.
Dr Kumar noted that Dr Roy’s case is not isolated. Increasing numbers of doctors in their 30s and 40s are suffering sudden cardiac events. He attributed this to long and erratic working hours, unhealthy eating patterns, sedentary lifestyles, high stress, substance use, and neglect of preventive care.
Experts say doctors often work 12–18 hours a day, with some shifts extending beyond 24 hours. The constant pressure of life-or-death decisions, coupled with patient expectations and medico-legal risks, adds to the stress. Many also skip regular check-ups and exercise, while struggling with burnout, depression, and anxiety.
Dr Kumar urged medical professionals to prioritise preventive care, adopt healthier lifestyles, and learn to say “no” to overwork. He warned that sleep-deprived doctors risk harming both themselves and their patients.
Tributes poured in for Dr Roy, who is survived by his wife and young son. Social media users expressed grief and raised concerns about doctors’ gruelling schedules. Many compared them to pilots, who are given mandatory rest breaks, questioning why doctors are not granted the same protection.
High stress, burnout, long duty hours, and irregular diet and sleep patterns put a huge strain on the heart. Many doctors also ignore early warning signs such as fatigue, mild pain, nausea, and light-headedness.
A 100% blockage of the left main artery cuts blood supply to about 50% of the heart muscle. This can trigger dangerous arrhythmias, particularly ventricular fibrillation, leading to sudden cardiac arrest. Without immediate oxygen reaching vital organs, this can be fatal within minutes.
Chronic stress and burnout cause inflammation, weakening blood vessels. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL or “bad cholesterol”) builds up, forming plaques and blockages.
Long work weeks: 80-hour schedules are common
Unhealthy habits: irregular meals, little sleep, poor diet, lack of exercise
Mental strain: high stress increases risk of hypertension, anxiety, depression, and even suicide
Physical effects: elevated blood pressure combined with stress hormones damages artery walls further
Some people inherit familial hypercholesterolemia, which raises LDL cholesterol regardless of lifestyle. Small, dense LDL particles are especially damaging to artery walls.
Doctors and professionals can monitor risk through a full lipid panel measuring ApoA1 (good cholesterol) and ApoB (bad cholesterol), which provides a clearer picture than total cholesterol alone. Experts recommend keeping LDL below 70 mg/dL, ideally around 50 mg/dL.
