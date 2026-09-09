Etihad unveils new wellbeing push with quieter cabins and better sleep

From quieter cabins to better sleep and healthier meals, Etihad is putting wellbeing first
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has launched a programme bringing together wellness-related services across its airport lounges and aircraft, as the UAE carrier seeks to strengthen its premium travel offering.
The programme, called Etihad Wellbeing, includes quieter cabins, upgraded bedding, wellness-focused entertainment, nutritious dining, hydrating drinks and spa treatments at Etihad lounges at Zayed International Airport.
The airline said the initiative combines existing and new products and services across the passenger journey.
“Research shows that as people fly more frequently, they are increasingly looking at ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle while they travel,” said Jyotsna Chowdhry, Etihad’s vice president of product and hospitality.
“Etihad Wellbeing is our commitment to making the flying experience as restorative and restful as possible,” she said.
The airline’s dining offering includes protein-rich dishes, plant-based options and specialist meals, including lactose-free, low-sodium, low-fat, low-salt and gluten-free choices. It also offers meals for religious and other dietary requirements.
Passengers can access vitamin-enriched and electrolyte drinks as part of the programme.
In First Class and The Residence, Etihad offers natural cotton bedding, memory foam mattresses and premium sleepwear. Business Class passengers receive Destination Collection amenity kits containing products from South Korean beauty brand LANEIGE.
The kits include LANEIGE’s Water Sleeping Mask, Lip Sleeping Mask and hand cream.
Etihad said it was the first airline to partner with LANEIGE and the only airline currently offering the brand’s products onboard.
First Class passengers also receive ESPA skincare products, facial sheet masks and under-eye masks.
The carrier’s Quiet Cabin initiative limits non-essential announcements during flights. Passengers can also access meditation, stretching and sleep-focused content through the inflight entertainment system.
Etihad said lighting on many of its aircraft was designed to support rest and help reduce the effects of jet lag on long-haul flights.
“Whether that’s a quieter onboard environment, premium skincare, improved sleep amenities or content that helps our guests relax on longer journeys, these are real products and experiences that make a difference during travel,” Chowdhry said.
At Zayed International Airport, Etihad lounges offer quiet spaces and pre-departure spa treatments through the Be Relax by Etihad Spa service. Services include skincare, massage and hair treatments.
The airline is also introducing a signature scent across its aircraft and lounges. Etihad said the programme would continue to evolve as it develops its airport and onboard services.
The initiative comes as Gulf carriers compete to differentiate their premium offerings through services extending beyond seats and conventional inflight amenities