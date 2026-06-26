Scandinavia, Asia, Africa gain interest as families weigh heat, costs and travel comfort
Dubai: Europe’s summer appeal for UAE travellers is facing a new challenge as record-breaking heat pushes holidaymakers to reconsider where and when they travel.
A record-breaking heatwave is sweeping Europe, with the Netherlands issuing its first-ever red heat alert, Switzerland recording its hottest June temperature at 38°C, and France shutting down two nuclear reactors to prevent warmer river temperatures. The UK is also facing extreme heat conditions.
While Europe remains one of the most popular choices for GCC travellers during the summer season, with destinations such as Paris, London and Rome attracting thousands of families, couples and leisure travellers every year, travel experts say booking patterns are changing.
According to several UAE-based travel agents, more people looking at cooler destinations, shoulder-season travel and alternatives outside traditional Mediterranean hotspots.
“Most UAE travellers have already committed — visas processed, hotels booked, kids out of school. But the conversations at travel agencies right now are different,” said Alena Iakina, founder of visarun.ai. “People are asking about Scandinavia, cooler itineraries, whether September is a smarter window than July.”
Iakina said autumn travel could also offer a practical advantage for travellers, with European consulate appointment availability generally easier to secure compared with the busy summer period.
“The signal underneath all of this is structural. Europe is warming at roughly twice the global average rate,” she said, adding that the Mediterranean during peak summer months may become a less attractive option for Gulf travellers seeking cooler weather.
Travel companies say the shift is not a complete move away from Europe, but rather a change in preferences within and beyond the continent. Mohanad Nada, Head of GCC at Tumodo, said demand for European destinations remains strong, but travellers are becoming more selective.
“European destinations remain among the most popular summer choices for GCC travellers. However, we are seeing a more selective booking pattern, with travellers prioritising destinations that offer milder weather, better value for money, and easier visa processes,” he said.
According to Nada, demand growth is currently stronger for Northern and Eastern European destinations compared with some traditionally warmer Southern European markets during peak summer months.
“Many GCC travellers are booking destinations with cooler climates, especially in Northern Europe, the Caucasus, and parts of Asia,” he said.
Travellers are also becoming more flexible with their holiday schedules, with some choosing shoulder-season months or dividing one long summer break into shorter trips.
The shift towards alternative destinations is not limited to UAE travellers. The ETC’s summer/autumn 2025 travel sentiment report found that 55 per cent of travellers planned to choose less-known destinations, up from 48 per cent earlier in 2025.
Within Europe, destinations including Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Scandinavian countries are attracting more attention because of their cooler temperatures, family-friendly activities and travel value.
Outside Europe, Nada said destinations such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Africa are seeing stronger interest from GCC travellers.
Travel advisers say affordability is also playing a role, particularly for families. Ipshita Sharma from SCN Travel & More said she has noticed a significant change in customer requests this summer.
“Usually at this time, I’m overflowing with summer Europe tour requests — group or private. This time, all my requests are Southeast Asia and Africa,” she said.
Sharma said some families are moving away from European holidays because flight costs have become a major factor when travelling with children.
“I just booked a return ticket for a customer from Lisbon to Bali. Dh5,600 return per person. That’s insanity. That three-member family is paying Dh16,000 just for flights,” she said. One customer who originally wanted to visit Spain changed plans and chose Kenya instead after comparing overall holiday costs.
“Return tickets were Dh4,800. She’s going to Kenya to see the migration instead,” Sharma said.
She added that while flights may not always be significantly cheaper for alternative destinations, the total holiday package can be more affordable because accommodation and internal travel costs are lower.
Travel experts say booking behaviour is also changing. Some holidaymakers are booking earlier than before to secure better airfare and accommodation rates, while others are waiting longer to monitor weather conditions.
“Corporate travellers continue to book closer to departure dates due to business requirements, while leisure travellers are planning earlier than before to secure better airfare and accommodation rates,” Nada said.
“At the same time, a segment of travellers remains cautious and is waiting longer before finalising plans, particularly when considering weather conditions, visa processing timelines, and regional geopolitical developments.”
As European summers become hotter, travel experts expect UAE travellers to increasingly look beyond traditional July and August holidays — choosing cooler regions, alternative seasons and destinations where the overall holiday experience offers better value.