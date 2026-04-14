“People are willing to travel — that has never changed,” Babu said. “The only reason they are waiting is that prices are high. Airlines are saying fuel and insurance costs have gone up sharply, so passengers are choosing a wait-and-watch approach.”

“Demand is there — supply is the issue,” said Raheesh Babu, Chief Operating Officer of Musafir.com. “Airfares are very high because flights are limited. For example, Indian carriers like IndiGo were operating around 40 flights a day on certain sectors, and now that is down to fewer than 10. That shortage is directly leading to higher fares.”

Travel companies say the biggest issue right now is not lack of demand, but lack of seat supply — especially on heavily travelled routes such as India, where reduced airline frequencies have sharply pushed up ticket prices.

Dubai: UAE residents are still eager to travel this summer, but soaring airfares and reduced flight availability due to the global jet fuel crunch are forcing many families to adopt a wait and watch approach to bookings , according to several travel agents.

"There is still no additional supply,” Sudeesh said. “Airlines are only releasing schedules for the next five to seven days in some cases. Earlier, passengers had four or five flights a day to choose from on many regional routes — now they may only find one or two.”

Airlines worldwide have been forced to cut frequencies, reduce capacity, and raise fares as fuel becomes one of the biggest cost burdens. Industry estimates show jet fuel can account for as much as 40 per cent of airline operating expenses during crisis periods.

“Over the last two to three days, there have been no major incidents, and that is creating some positive sentiment,” Abbas said. “People are hoping things stabilise within a week. Once that happens, booking momentum could return quickly.”

“European Schengen visa enquiries have gone up considerably,” Babu said. “In fact, we have had to move two to three staff members into visa processing from other departments just to handle the increase.”

Travel agents say summer demand is beginning to trickle in, rather than arrive in the strong wave usually seen by this time of year. Annual leave plans are being made, and enquiries are rising steadily — but many bookings remain unconfirmed.

Still, airlines are warning that relief may not come quickly. Carriers including Air India, Delta, Air New Zealand and Cathay Pacific have already raised fuel surcharges or cut flights due to the jet fuel squeeze. Analysts say fare increases and cancellations may continue into peak summer unless fuel supply disruptions ease.

“If there is a permanent ceasefire within the next week or two, supply can recover quickly,” Babu said. “The UAE market has the capability to restore volumes fast. Demand is already there — people want to travel.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.