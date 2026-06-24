Why Europe is heating up faster than the rest of the world — and when the heatwave will end

Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus, said these “anticyclonic” conditions have become increasingly common over the last two to three decades, making heatwaves more likely.

The bottom line: This heatwave will eventually break, but the forces driving Europe's warming are long-term. Scientists warn that unless greenhouse-gas emissions are reduced globally, extreme heat events that were once rare could become a regular feature of European summers.

Speaking at a Science Media Centre briefing, Professor Hugh Montgomery of University College London said, according to CNN: “If you are in a very humid atmosphere, sweat will just drip off you, and dripping sweat has no cooling benefit at all.” He warned that:

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