While no flights from the UAE have been cancelled because of the blaze, travel experts say the latest disruption reinforces a broader trend already emerging this summer: holidaymakers are becoming more cautious about Europe and increasingly looking towards destinations in Southeast Asia, Africa and other regions that offer better value, easier travel and, in many cases, cooler weather.

The fire comes as France experiences its third heatwave since May, with soaring temperatures increasing the risk of wildfires across Western Europe. Scientists say climate change is making extreme heat events across the continent more frequent and intense.

The wildfire broke out on Sunday in the Fontainebleau forest, about 60km southeast of Paris, and quickly spread across more than 800 hectares. Authorities described it as "very virulent", forcing the evacuation of homes, disrupting rail services and partially closing the A6 motorway, one of France's busiest north-south routes.

She added that travelling later in the year can also make it easier to secure Schengen visa appointments, which remain under pressure during the peak summer season. Europe is warming at roughly twice the global average, making Mediterranean destinations less appealing during the hottest months, she said.

"Most UAE travellers have already committed — visas processed, hotels booked, kids out of school," said Alena Iakina, founder of visarun.ai. "But the conversations at travel agencies right now are different. People are asking about Scandinavia, cooler itineraries, whether September is a smarter window than July."

Some are securing flights and hotels earlier to lock in prices, while others are waiting until closer to departure as they monitor weather conditions, visa processing times and geopolitical developments. Flexible fares and travel insurance are also becoming more popular as travellers seek greater reassurance.

Although the wildfire in France has not resulted in flight cancellations from the UAE, travel experts say it is another reminder that flexibility is becoming an essential part of planning a European holiday.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.