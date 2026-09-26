Gulf News LevelUP gets under way today with 20+ universities and career service providers

Two-day event focuses on knowledge and skills for the next career move
Gulf News LevelUP opens today, bringing universities, professional education providers and industry experts together with graduates and working professionals for two days focused on advanced education, specialist skills and career development.
Taking place until tomorrow at Dusit Thani Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, LevelUP features master’s degrees, MBAs, professional qualifications and specialised programmes for professionals looking to strengthen expertise, move into new fields or prepare for their next career step.
Prof. Dr. Gisela Löhlein, Academic Director at De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai, says the university is showcasing programmes in psychology, AI and cyber security, energy and sustainable development, and fashion marketing. The programmes address different career needs, from moving into people-focused roles to building technical capabilities and preparing for sustainability-related careers.
“All of these are taught with flexible block delivery, so students take one module at a time around their job. They are AI-integrated, research-led, and shaped by industry partners — so what professionals learn on Thursday evening is what they can apply at work on Monday morning.”
Middlesex University Dubai is also presenting MBA pathways and postgraduate programmes designed around working professionals. Rakesh Ram, Deputy Director- Marketing, Student Recruitment and Outreach, says the university is seeing growing interest in business, finance, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, project management, HR, marketing and law.
“Our programmes are designed to connect learning with the real challenges and opportunities professionals are encountering in the workplace today,” says Ram.
The University of Dubai is presenting Master’s, PhD and professional learning opportunities across business, technology, engineering and law. Prof. Hussain Al-Ahmad, Provost, says, “Our Master’s and PhD programmes aim to give professionals more than a qualification; they help them strengthen their expertise, develop leadership and research skills, and apply what they learn to real challenges in the workplace.
Salha Al Mahri, Admission & Marketing Manager, University of Dubai, says, “At Gulf News LevelUP, we will highlight opportunities in growing areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data, fintech and digital transformation, as well as established postgraduate disciplines
ACCA is showcasing accounting and finance pathways at LevelUP.
Tariro Masukume, Education Relationships Lead at ACCA Middle East & Eurasia, says “Beyond technical competence, employers today want professionals who can navigate data, technology, sustainability and change with confidence. She points to strong demand for sustainability/ESG reporting and forensic accounting.
Executive education is also part of LevelUP, with London Business School presenting programmes that equip professionals with knowledge and skills not simply to respond to change, but to foresee it, make sense of it and lead it.
“At London Business School, we are seeing growing demand for Executive Education programmes that combine leadership, strategy and digital transformation powered by AI,” says Helen Kerkentzes, Associate Dean, Executive Education.
Graham Hastie, Associate Dean, Degree Education, says the school’s programmes support professionals at different career stages, including those looking to enhance expertise, move sectors or prepare for opportunities created by AI.
“From our blended Executive MBA to Executive Education Open Programmes such as Next Level Leadership, our focus is on delivering a world-class learning experience that creates tangible impact and long-lasting career value.”
International career and study pathways are another part of LevelUP. Y-Axis is helping visitors assess options across Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK and other destinations. Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis, says professionals need to consider multiple routes rather than focusing on a single country or immigration programme.
“Our message at LevelUP is simple: the world is changing fast, so have a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C, Visitors can evaluate their profile with Y-Axis Evaluation System (YES), explore work, study and migration pathways across destinations, and then understand which routes make sense for them.”
"At the School of Health Sciences, Digital Innovation and Sustainability, our postgraduate programs are built around where the UAE and the world, is heading. The Master of Public Health (MPH) responds to the growing need for professionals who can strengthen population health, prevention, policy and resilient health systems, directly supporting We the UAE 2031 ambitions for world-class healthcare and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Our MSc in Environmental Artificial Intelligence (MScEAI) addresses an equally urgent market need: professionals who can combine AI, data and environmental expertise to solve complex sustainability challenges. Aligned with the UAE’s AI ambitions and Net Zero 2050 agenda, both programs prepare professionals not simply for today’s jobs, but for emerging roles shaping healthier, smarter and more sustainable societies. At Gulf News Level Up, we will showcase how these programs help professionals move into high-growth fields and future-proof their careers."
"The transition toward a circular and low-carbon economy is creating demand for professionals who can connect design innovation with sustainability, technology, policy, and business strategy. Canadian University Dubai’s MSc in Design Innovation for Circular Economy (MSc DICE) responds to this shift by developing expertise in circular design and systems thinking, sustainable materials and resource innovation, circular economy policy and governance, and applied research. Increasingly, employers need professionals who can move beyond sustainability targets to implement measurable circular solutions. MSc DICE prepares graduates to lead this transition across the built environment, manufacturing, government, consulting and other sectors undergoing sustainable transformation.
"At Gulf News Level Up, we will showcase Canadian University Dubai’s MSc in Design Innovation for Circular Economy (MSc DICE), a postgraduate program designed for professionals seeking to lead the transition toward a more circular and sustainable economy. Through flexible learning, industry engagement and applied research, participants develop capabilities in circular design, sustainable materials and resource management, policy and governance, and emerging technologies supporting circular systems. The program enables professionals from design, architecture, engineering, business, government and related fields to upskill or transition into emerging sustainability roles, while applying their learning to real-world challenges and future-proofing their careers in a rapidly transforming economy."
"AI, data analytics and digital transformation are reshaping the capabilities employers expect from business professionals. At Canadian University Dubai’s School of Management, our postgraduate portfolio responds by combining specialist expertise with strategic thinking, analytical capability and applied learning. Alongside our MBA, our specialized MSc programs in Financial Technology, Business Analytics, Project Management, and Digital Marketing and Consumer Analytics provide focused graduate pathways aligned with evolving business needs. These programs prepare professionals to translate data and specialist knowledge into sound decisions, lead effectively and respond to change, with growing relevance in areas such as FinTech, AI-enabled analytics, consumer intelligence and digital strategy.
"At Gulf News Level Up, we will showcase our MBA and specialized MSc programs in Financial Technology, Business Analytics, Project Management, and Digital Marketing and Consumer Analytics. These pathways support professionals seeking to advance into leadership, deepen their expertise or transition into emerging areas of business. Learning is strongly applied through real-world datasets, case analysis, projects, research, industry-relevant tools and business problem-solving, with particular relevance to data-driven decision-making and evolving digital business practices. Flexible weekend schedules and hybrid module delivery where applicable also enable working professionals to pursue postgraduate education while continuing their careers and developing capabilities for a rapidly changing business environment."
"The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MScAI) at Canadian University Dubai is designed for professionals who want to move from using AI to leading it. According to the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, around 43% of existing UAE work activities have the potential to be automated across key sectors, meaning organisations require professionals who can direct AI rather than simply work alongside it. Our curriculum ranges from machine learning and deep learning through to natural language processing, computer vision and responsible AI, built on strong technical foundations and applied real world problem solving. Faculty ranked among the Top 2% Scientists by Stanford/Elsevier bring active research into the classroom, and students have genuine opportunities to contribute to that research, including publishing academic work that builds their professional credibility well beyond the degree itself.
"Canadian University Dubai built the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MScAI) to serve two distinct ambitions. For working professionals, evening and weekend classes allow participants to build graduate level expertise without stepping away from their roles, income or momentum, whether they are advancing within their current organisations, transitioning into AI focused functions or future proofing their careers against a rapidly shifting job market. For full-time students, the program offers an accelerated pathway into one of the most in demand fields globally, with research active faculty ranked among the Top 2% Scientists by Stanford/Elsevier, opportunities to publish original academic work and a campus community of over 100 nationalities that builds a professional network from day one. What sets the learning experience apart for both groups is how the program bridges academia and industry. The curriculum is co-delivered with senior industry practitioners, bringing real organisational challenges into the classroom rather than simulated ones, while full-time students gain direct access to working professionals within the same cohort, creating a live exchange between academic learning and industry experience that accelerates their readiness for the workplace. Both paths lead to the same outcome: graduates who are equipped, credentialed and connected to lead in an AI driven world."