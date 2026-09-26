Gulf News LevelUP gets under way today with 20+ universities and career service providers

"Canadian University Dubai built the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MScAI) to serve two distinct ambitions. For working professionals, evening and weekend classes allow participants to build graduate level expertise without stepping away from their roles, income or momentum, whether they are advancing within their current organisations, transitioning into AI focused functions or future proofing their careers against a rapidly shifting job market. For full-time students, the program offers an accelerated pathway into one of the most in demand fields globally, with research active faculty ranked among the Top 2% Scientists by Stanford/Elsevier, opportunities to publish original academic work and a campus community of over 100 nationalities that builds a professional network from day one. What sets the learning experience apart for both groups is how the program bridges academia and industry. The curriculum is co-delivered with senior industry practitioners, bringing real organisational challenges into the classroom rather than simulated ones, while full-time students gain direct access to working professionals within the same cohort, creating a live exchange between academic learning and industry experience that accelerates their readiness for the workplace. Both paths lead to the same outcome: graduates who are equipped, credentialed and connected to lead in an AI driven world."