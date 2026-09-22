QIC, WIS Group mark GCC partnership with signing ceremony at Arabian Travel Market

QIC and WIS Group formalise their partnership at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai
Dubai: Qatar Insurance (QIC) and Dubai-based InsurTech WIS Group marked their partnership with a signing ceremony at Arabian Travel Market, timed to coincide with the event where the majority of their more than 650 GCC partners are in attendance.
The agreement covers the provision of an insurance issuance and management platform across travel and pet insurance products. QIC's travel and pet insurance products are issued and distributed through WISConnectz, WIS's API-first platform, which connects travel agencies, airlines, brokers and affinity partners to these protection products through a single integration.
The positive impact for the travel trade is a shorter route to market, bringing several protection products without significant technology lift. WIS’ platform connects to more than 650 agency partners across the GCC.
The arrangement has already been tested. When regional airspace closures and flight suspensions exposed a gap between what standard travel insurance covers and what travellers were actually experiencing, TravelSecure was built within the span of weeks, rather than quarters. The product provides a protection layer covering specific crisis-related events, underwritten by QIC and distributed through the WIS platform.
"This partnership reflects QIC's commitment to strengthening protection across the GCC travel sector through strategic collaboration with technology-driven partners like WIS," said Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO, QIC. "TravelSecure is a clear example of what this partnership can achieve - bringing meaningful protection to travellers when and where they need it most."
Jonathan Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, WIS Group, said: "Our partners are travel experts, not insurance experts. This arrangement means they can offer the protection their customers need for their trip from recognised insurer brands, inside the booking flow they already use, with QIC standing behind it. That combination is what builds trust."
24/7 Global Travel Assistance support is provided through the global network of AXA Partners.
Both companies point to embedded distribution as the next stage, with protection offered inside booking, retail and payment journeys rather as a separate purchase.
QIC, WIS Group and AXA Partners exhibited together at Arabian Travel Market on stand TT2000 in Za’abeel Hall 2 until 17 September.