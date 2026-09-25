Dubai–Helsinki route puts Finland’s capital within easy reach for UAE travellers

New non-stop flight puts Finland’s design-led capital within easier reach of UAE travelers
Helsinki has always promised an appealing mix of waterfront scenery, striking architecture, inventive food and sauna culture. Reaching it from the UAE is about to become much simpler. Emirates will launch a daily service between Dubai and Helsinki on October 1, 2026, creating the only year-round direct connection between the UAE and Finland. The route will be operated by the airline’s Airbus A350.
The new flight makes Helsinki a practical choice for travellers looking beyond familiar European capitals. Compact and easy to navigate, the city offers enough to fill four or five days without demanding a rushed itinerary. Trams cover most central neighbourhoods, many major attractions are within walking distance and ferries connect the mainland to the surrounding islands.
Helsinki’s architecture gives the city much of its character. The white Helsinki Cathedral rises above Senate Square, while the red-brick Uspenski Cathedral stands on a nearby hill overlooking the harbour. The contrast between these historic landmarks and the city’s modern buildings is part of Helsinki’s appeal.
One of its most impressive contemporary spaces is Oodi Central Library. Its sweeping timber exterior contains reading areas, recording studios, workspaces, sewing machines and even gaming rooms. The library reflects Helsinki’s practical approach to public design, where attractive buildings are intended to be used and enjoyed every day.
A short walk away, the Design District brings together independent fashion labels, antique shops, galleries and studios. Finnish names such as Marimekko, Iittala and Artek have helped shape the country’s international design identity. Visitors can learn more about this history at the Design Museum before exploring smaller shops around Punavuori and Kaartinkaupunki.
Food offers another way into the city. Old Market Hall, beside the harbour, has served customers since the late 19th century. Its stalls sell smoked fish, rye bread, cheeses, soups and Finnish pastries. Market Square is also a good place to try salmon soup, served hot with bread, or warm cinnamon buns known as korvapuusti.
Helsinki’s restaurant scene has moved well beyond traditional meat-and-potato cooking. Contemporary chefs use local fish, mushrooms, berries, root vegetables and seasonal produce in imaginative ways. The city also has a strong café culture. Coffee breaks are taken seriously, especially when accompanied by a cardamom bun or a generous slice of cake.
A visit would feel incomplete without a sauna. Finland has made the ritual part of everyday life, and Helsinki offers several accessible ways to experience it. Löyly, on the waterfront, combines traditional saunas with direct access to the Baltic Sea. Allas Sea Pool, near Market Square, has heated outdoor pools, saunas and harbour views. During winter, the icy plunge is optional, though plenty of locals appear entirely untroubled by it.
The sea shapes much of Helsinki’s identity. Around 15 minutes from Market Square by ferry, Suomenlinna is an 18th-century sea fortress spread across several connected islands. Visitors can follow walking trails past stone walls, old military buildings, museums and coastal viewpoints. Cafés and restaurants operate across the islands.
Travellers with an additional day can head to Porvoo, around 50 kilometres from Helsinki. One of Finland’s oldest towns, it is known for its cobbled streets, wooden houses and red riverside warehouses. Small boutiques, chocolate shops and cafés fill the historic centre. The journey takes about an hour by bus, making Porvoo an uncomplicated day trip.
Helsinki changes dramatically with the seasons. October brings crisp weather and autumn colour, while late November and December introduce festive lights, Christmas markets and the possibility of snow. Winter days are short, so sightseeing works best when planned around the daylight. Darker afternoons also suit Helsinki’s strengths: candlelit cafés, steaming saunas and warmly lit restaurants.
The city can also serve as the beginning of a longer Finnish holiday. Travellers can continue by train to Tampere or Turku, or take a domestic flight north to Finnish Lapland. Rovaniemi attracts visitors with reindeer experiences, snowy forests and the chance to see the Northern Lights, though sightings always depend on weather and solar activity.
Four days are sufficient for Helsinki itself. The first can cover Senate Square, the cathedrals, Market Square and Old Market Hall. The second can focus on the Design District, museums and Oodi Library. Suomenlinna and a waterfront sauna can fill the third day, followed by Porvoo on the fourth.
Finland is part of the Schengen Area, so visa requirements depend on the traveller’s nationality and residency status. Winter visitors will also need proper layers, waterproof footwear and a warm outer coat. Public transport is reliable, and contactless payment makes moving around straightforward.
With its direct new air link, Helsinki becomes far more accessible from Dubai this October. For UAE travellers seeking a European break with good food, handsome architecture, coastal scenery and a culture built around thoughtful design, Finland’s capital deserves a closer look.