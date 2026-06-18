Officers traced the cash in a crowded mall and returned it hours after she flew home
Dubai: Dubai Police have recovered cash lost by an Arab tourist in a shopping centre and transferred it to her bank account in her home country, locating it within two hours and reaching her shortly after she had already left the UAE.
The case was handled by the Tourist Police Department at Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation. According to Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdul Rahman, Director of the department, the tourist had reported the loss of Dh 3,000 through the tourist support service on the Dubai Police app, explaining that the cash had slipped away from her somewhere inside the mall and that her departure schedule left her no time to return and search for it.
Rather than closing the report, officers assured her they would follow up immediately and send the money to her home country if it was found. A field team from the Shopping Centres Security Section then took over, retracing her movements through the centre to determine where the cash might have gone.
The team recovered the full amount within two hours at one of the stores in the shopping centre. Officers matched it against her report, confirming both the total sum and the exact number of notes, before contacting her and arranging the transfer abroad.
The tourist said she had not expected to recover the money at all, let alone in a mall as crowded as that one. She praised both the speed of the response and the communication that reached her even after she had returned home, adding that the experience left her impressed by the sense of safety and integrity she found in Dubai.