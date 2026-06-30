UK police search for Dubai resident who helped save a man on railway tracks

UK police want to thank the 'good Samaritan,' believed to have travelled home to Dubai
Dubai: A man believed to have travelled home to Dubai is being sought by police in the UK, not as a suspect, but as a hero.
North Yorkshire Police have appealed for help to identify and thank what they regarded as a "good Samaritan" who helped save the life of a heavily intoxicated and vulnerable man who had climbed onto railway tracks at Northallerton railway station.
According to the police, officers have been called to the station at around 10pm (BST) on May 29, following reports that a man had climbed down onto the tracks.
Before officers arrived, two members of the public have intervened and managed to get the man to safety.
"As we made our way to the scene, two brave members of the public managed to get him to safety, narrowly missing an oncoming train, and no doubt preventing a tragic outcome," said the North Yorkshire Police in a Facebook post.
The man has been later arrested and safeguarded by police.
Police have already identified one of the rescuers, a young man. They are now trying to trace the second person who has left the scene to catch a train while officers were still dealing with the incident.
North Yorkshire Police has noted that the man is believed to have travelled home to Dubai.
Anyone who has been involved in the incident, or who knows the identity of the man believed to have travelled to Dubai, has been asked to contact PC 103 James Crawford or call North Yorkshire Police, quoting reference 12260098013.
Meanwhile, Gulf News has reached out to North Yorkshire Police for more details, including whether investigators have any additional information about the man believed to have travelled back to the UAE.
"I don't have any further descriptions available. It was a dynamic situation, and we were unable to fully speak to everyone involved," Crawford told Gulf News.
The force has expressed hope to identify the man so it can formally recognise his role in helping prevent what could have been a fatal incident.