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Sharjah Police honour resident for reporting suspicious activity

Case underscores role of public awareness in supporting police security efforts

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The resident had noticed behaviour that raised his suspicions and responded calmly rather than intervening himself.
The resident had noticed behaviour that raised his suspicions and responded calmly rather than intervening himself.
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Sharjah: Sharjah Police have honoured an Arab resident for alerting authorities after noticing suspicious behaviour, saying his vigilance helped officers take the necessary action and demonstrated the importance of public co-operation in preventing crime.

The resident was recognised by Sharjah Police in the presence of Colonel Humaid Saeed bin Sahoo, Director of the Commercial Areas Police Department, for his strong security awareness, community vigilance and responsible co-operation with the authorities.

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Police said the man had noticed behaviour that raised his suspicions and responded calmly rather than intervening himself. He contacted the relevant security authorities, allowing officers to deal with the situation in accordance with established procedures.

Sharjah Police did not disclose further details about the suspicious activity or the action subsequently taken.

The force said people who remain alert to what is happening around them can play an important role in supporting security efforts and allowing authorities to respond quickly to suspicious behaviour or activity.

Police said the recognition was intended to highlight positive examples of community responsibility and reinforce the principle that maintaining security and stability requires both effective policing and public awareness and co-operation.

Sharjah Police also urged residents not to confront suspicious individuals or attempt to intervene directly.

Members of the public should call 999 for emergencies and 901 for enquiries and non-emergency cases, leaving officers and other competent authorities to handle the situation, the force said.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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