The initiative offers exclusive travel benefits but access depends on certain conditions
Dubai: What if your next trip to Dubai came with exclusive perks, travel benefits and a five-year multiple-entry visa?
Frequent visitors can now register their interest in Dubai Access Club, a new invitation-only tourism membership programme offering benefits such as hotel and shopping credits, special discounts and a complimentary SIM card.
However, membership is available only through selected corporate and loyalty programme partners, with applicants required to receive an invitation before formally applying.
Dubai Access Club is an invitation-only tourism membership programme for repeat visitors to Dubai.
Successful applicants receive a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, allowing them to visit Dubai multiple times without applying for a new visa for each trip.
The visa allows visitors to stay for up to 90 days at a time within a one-year period, according to Visit Dubai.
Membership is subject to approval of the five-year visa application by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai.
Dubai Access Club members can access several benefits designed to make their visits more convenient and rewarding:
Up to Dh2,000 in credit: Members can spend the credit across a curated selection of hotels, attractions and retail destinations in Dubai.
Exclusive discounts and offers: Access to special privileges and promotions available to ALSAADA cardholders.
Free SIM card: A complimentary prepaid SIM card from du, available upon arrival in Dubai.
Five-year multiple-entry visa: Eligible members can make repeat visits to Dubai during the visa's validity, subject to the applicable stay conditions.
More benefits will be announced soon.
Membership is available through selected corporate and loyalty programme partners. Although formal applications are invitation-only, interested individuals can register their interest through the official Visit Dubai website.
The registration form provides two options:
1. Employee
This option is for individuals who would like their employer to partner with Dubai Access Club.
The form lists employers including Emirates Airline, Emaar Hospitality Group, Jumeirah Group, Accor, Hilton, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels and others.
Applicants must select their employer and provide their employee ID and company email address.
2. Loyalty programme member
This option is for individuals who would like their existing loyalty programme to partner with Dubai Access Club.
Listed programmes include Emirates Skywards, U by Emaar, Jumeirah One, Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, ALL – Accor Live Limitless, World of Hyatt and others.
Applicants must select their loyalty programme and provide the email address linked to their membership.
Both categories include an 'Others' option.
Note: Registering interest does not guarantee membership or an invitation to apply.
If you are interested in joining, follow these steps:
Visit the official Dubai Access Club registration page - www.visitdubai.com/en/dubai-access-club/register-your-interest
Select whether you are registering as an employee or loyalty programme member.
Choose your employer or loyalty programme from the dropdown menu.
Enter your employee ID, if applicable, and the relevant email address. Employees without an ID are instructed to enter '0'.
Provide your personal information, including your full name, passport number, nationality, country of residence, date of birth and gender.
Enter your WhatsApp number, which may be used for future updates from Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.
Review your details and submit your interest.
Personal details should match those on your passport, where applicable.
If you receive an invitation to join Dubai Access Club, you can proceed with the formal application.
You will need to complete the application form, upload the required documents and pay the membership fee.
The documents required are:
A personal photograph
A copy of your passport
A six-month bank statement
Proof of health insurance
A round-trip ticket
Your five-year visa application will then be reviewed by GDRFA Dubai.
Once approved, you will receive your visa by email, followed by confirmation of your Dubai Access Club membership and details of your benefits.
The application fee is Dh4,032.50, which includes membership, the five-year multiple-entry visa fee and associated benefits.
Visitors applying from within the UAE must pay an additional Dh650, bringing the total to Dh4,682.50.
According to Visit Dubai, processing typically takes up to 48 hours after the completed application and payment are submitted, although timelines may vary depending on individual circumstances.