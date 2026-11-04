Visit the official Dubai Access Club registration page - www.visitdubai.com/en/dubai-access-club/register-your-interest

Select whether you are registering as an employee or loyalty programme member.

Choose your employer or loyalty programme from the dropdown menu.

Enter your employee ID, if applicable, and the relevant email address. Employees without an ID are instructed to enter '0'.

Provide your personal information, including your full name, passport number, nationality, country of residence, date of birth and gender.

Enter your WhatsApp number, which may be used for future updates from Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.