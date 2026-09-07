Everything frequent travellers need to know about Dubai’s long-stay visit option
Dubai: Frequent visitors to Dubai can apply for a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa that allows them to enter the country multiple times without a local sponsor or host.
The self-sponsored visa is available to travellers of all nationalities who meet the eligibility requirements, allowing them to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days on each visit, with the option to extend for another 90 days.
Here is everything you need to know about the visa, including the eligibility requirements, documents, cost and how to apply.
What is the five-year multiple-entry tourist visa?
Issued through the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), the self-sponsored visa is open to visitors of all nationalities, subject to meeting the eligibility requirements.
The visa is valid for five years and allows holders to enter and leave the UAE multiple times during that period.
Visitors can stay in the UAE for up to 90 days on each visit, with the option to extend their stay for a further 90 days. However, the total time spent in the UAE must not exceed 180 days in a calendar year.
The visa is designed for tourists, frequent travellers, family visitors and business travellers who regularly visit the UAE and require greater flexibility than a standard tourist visa.
Applicants must provide the following documents when applying:
A valid passport with at least six months’ validity
A recent personal photograph
Proof of valid health insurance
A round-trip ticket
Bank statements covering the previous six months
The bank statement must be in the applicant’s name and attested. Applicants must also show that they have maintained a bank balance of at least $4,000 (Dh14,690), or the equivalent in another currency, during the six months preceding the application.
Applicants must also have valid health insurance for their stay in the UAE. There are UAE-based insurance providers that offer emergency health insurance for visitors and tourists.
Note: The documents listed above are the mandatory basic documents required for all applicants. Depending on the information provided in the application, GDRFA Dubai may request additional documents or information.
The total application cost is around Dh3,713, according to GDRFA Dubai. This includes visa fees, service charges and a refundable financial guarantee.
Applicants applying from inside the UAE may also have to pay additional fees for changing their visa status.
Estimated cost breakdown
Application Fee: Dh100
Issuance Fee: Dh500
Guarantee amount: Dh3000
Warranty service fee: Dh21
Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: Dh20
Knowledge Dirham: Dh10
Innovation Dirham: Dh10
Service Fee: Dh52.5
Total: Dh3,713
However, the final amount may vary depending on the applicant’s individual circumstances and any additional requirements.
Visa holders are responsible for ensuring that they do not exceed the permitted number of days in the UAE.
Travellers can request a travel report (entry/exit report) to check their entry and exit records and determine how many days they have spent in the country. The report can also help visitors or their representatives ensure that their stay remains within the permitted duration and avoid overstaying penalties.
Entry validity
The visa is valid for entry within two months of the date it is issued. This period can be extended for an additional two months.
The one-year period for calculating the permitted stay begins from the date of the traveller’s first entry into the UAE.
Duration of stay
Visitors can stay in the UAE for a continuous or intermittent period of up to 90 days in any one-year period.
The stay can be extended for another 90 days before a fine is incurred, provided the total stay does not exceed 180 days in any one-year period.
Any unused days from the 90-day allowance, including days remaining after an extension, cannot be carried over to the following year.
Step 1: Create a GDRFA account
Visit the GDRFA Dubai website - www.gdrfad.gov.ae, click the login icon and select ‘Individuals’, followed by ‘Register now’. Enter your name, email address and date of birth, verify your email using the one-time password (OTP), and create your account.
Step 2: Select the five-year tourist visa
Log in to GDRFA Smart Services and select ‘New Application’. Choose ‘New 5 Years Tourism Entry Permit’ from the drop-down menu and click ‘Apply’.
Step 3: Complete the application form
Enter your passport, personal, contact and travel details. Select ‘Tourism’ as the purpose of your visit.
If you are applying from inside the UAE, additional charges may apply for changing your visa status.
Step 4: Upload the required documents
Upload the required documents, including your passport, photograph, health insurance, round-trip ticket and six months of bank statements. Depending on the information provided in your application, GDRFA Dubai may request additional documents.
Step 5: Pay and submit your application
Pay the applicable fees online using a debit or credit card, then submit your application. You will receive a reference number that can be used to track the progress of your visa application.
Step 6: Receive your visa
Once the visa has been approved and issued, you will be notified by SMS and email. A digital copy of the entry permit will also be sent to your registered email address.
Note: This article is for informational purposes only. GDRFA Dubai may request additional documents or information depending on the details of your application. For specific questions or clarification regarding your application, contact GDRFA Dubai directly on 800 5111 within the UAE or +971 4 313 9999 from outside the UAE.