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Court and Crime

Dubai arrests singer over alleged Dh9,000 fake visa scam

Suspect allegedly used TikTok and YouTube to promote fraudulent freelance visas to people

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
4 MIN READ
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The case was revealed during a press conference attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and senior officials from the department.
The case was revealed during a press conference attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and senior officials from the department.

Dubai: A man previously known in the arts and entertainment scene in his home country has been arrested in Dubai for allegedly promoting fraudulent freelance visas in exchange for money, exploiting people seeking employment opportunities and a better life in the UAE.

The arrest was made by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs — Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in cooperation with Dubai Police, following an investigation into illegal practices involving visas and residency permits.

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Authorities said the case began after a fraudulent document was detected in the possession of an individual. Verification and subsequent investigations uncovered the circumstances surrounding the document and led authorities to those allegedly involved in issuing and promoting it.

Legal action has been taken against those involved in accordance with applicable laws.

Authorities warn against fake visa offers

Speaking to Gulf News , Major General Dr Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said some individuals and entities exploit people’s desire to find jobs, enter the UAE or regularise their residency status by making promises that are not based on official procedures or authorised services.

“These offers are particularly promoted through digital platforms,” Al Zaabi said.

He said GDRFA Dubai teams dealt with an individual who had previously been known in the arts and entertainment scene in his home country and was allegedly involved in promoting fraudulent freelance visas for money.

The suspect, he said, exploited the needs of people looking for employment opportunities and a better life.

“Our monitoring and investigation efforts helped uncover the circumstances of the case and trace it from the holder of the fraudulent document to those involved in issuing and promoting it, against whom legal action was taken,” Al Zaabi said.

He added that authorities deal with such cases by combining law enforcement with consideration for the humanitarian dimension, while seeking to protect individuals from practices that could exploit their circumstances or put their personal information and money at risk.

Social media offers under scrutiny

GDRFA Dubai said it continues to monitor content circulating on digital platforms, including advertisements and offers for work visas and residency permits in return for payment that are not issued through authorised channels.

Such offers may be made under the names of unauthorised entities or offices, or presented in a manner that creates the impression that they are linked to official government bodies.

Some are also promoted through social media accounts, authorities said.

Al Zaabi urged people not to be misled by unreliable offers or promises and stressed the importance of checking visa and residency information directly with official authorities.

Verify before paying or sharing personal details

Major General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith, Assistant Director General of the Entry Permits and Residency Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said the authority is committed to providing clear and reliable services through official and authorised channels.

The aim, he said, is to allow customers to complete their transactions easily and securely while ensuring the integrity of procedures and protecting their rights.

“We emphasise the importance of verifying the source of any offer relating to visas or residency before sharing personal information or making any payment,” Al Ghaith said.

He added that understanding approved procedures is essential to protecting customers and strengthening their confidence in government services.

GDRFA Dubai advice to UAE visa seekers

GDRFA Dubai urged community members and people planning to travel to the UAE to complete their visa and residency transactions through the relevant authorities and licensed, authorised service offices.

People were also advised to verify any visa or residency offer through official channels before sharing personal information or making any payment.

The authority said protecting customers is a shared responsibility involving clear procedures, easy access to accurate information, greater community awareness and cooperation in reporting offers made by unauthorised entities.

Such efforts, GDRFA Dubai said, help provide a safe and reliable experience, protect individuals’ rights and support their quality of life.

The singer admitted to being involved in promoting the fraudulent visas for about two years, using his personal TikTok and YouTube accounts to market the offers and reach potential victims among his followers.

“We were selling the visas for between Dh7,000 and Dh9,000,” he said.

“These people were not rich; they were looking for job opportunities.”

He said more than 40 fraudulent visas had been obtained through the operation.

“When I was arrested, I learned that selling freelance work visas in this manner is not permitted in the UAE. I deeply regret it,” he said.

Dh7,500 paid for a job that never came

For one victim, the promise of a visa and employment for his sister came with a Dh7,500 price tag.

“I was told that I had to pay Dh7,500 to obtain a visa and find a job for my sister,” the victim said.

But after making the payment, the promised visa and job failed to materialise.

“I waited for a long time without them providing me with anything. I lost all my money. The relevant authorities in the UAE are now helping me,” he said.

Dh10,000 penalty for each worker

Counsellor Faisal Ahli, Public Prosecutor at the Dubai Citizenship and Residency Prosecution said suspects are investigated by the Public Prosecution before cases are referred to court.

“The role of the Public Prosecution is to investigate the accused. Once the investigations are completed, they are referred to the court,” he said.

Ahli said serious penalties apply when visas are obtained through exploitation.

He said the penalty could be Dh10,000 for each worker for whom a visa was issued, in addition to deportation if the person responsible is a foreign national.

For establishments, the penalty can reach Dh100,000, with the penalties increasing according to the number of workers involved.

“The penalties are severe. The objective is deterrence,” Ahli said.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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