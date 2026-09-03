Dubai arrests singer over alleged Dh9,000 fake visa scam

Dubai: A man previously known in the arts and entertainment scene in his home country has been arrested in Dubai for allegedly promoting fraudulent freelance visas in exchange for money, exploiting people seeking employment opportunities and a better life in the UAE.

Authorities said the case began after a fraudulent document was detected in the possession of an individual. Verification and subsequent investigations uncovered the circumstances surrounding the document and led authorities to those allegedly involved in issuing and promoting it.

He said GDRFA Dubai teams dealt with an individual who had previously been known in the arts and entertainment scene in his home country and was allegedly involved in promoting fraudulent freelance visas for money.

Speaking to Gulf News , Major General Dr Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said some individuals and entities exploit people’s desire to find jobs, enter the UAE or regularise their residency status by making promises that are not based on official procedures or authorised services.

Such offers may be made under the names of unauthorised entities or offices, or presented in a manner that creates the impression that they are linked to official government bodies.

He added that authorities deal with such cases by combining law enforcement with consideration for the humanitarian dimension, while seeking to protect individuals from practices that could exploit their circumstances or put their personal information and money at risk.

“Our monitoring and investigation efforts helped uncover the circumstances of the case and trace it from the holder of the fraudulent document to those involved in issuing and promoting it, against whom legal action was taken,” Al Zaabi said.

The singer admitted to being involved in promoting the fraudulent visas for about two years, using his personal TikTok and YouTube accounts to market the offers and reach potential victims among his followers.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.