Dubai: Kerala is seeing the Gulf emerge as an increasingly important source of international tourists, with Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE now among its biggest overseas markets as the state looks to rebuild foreign arrivals that remain well below pre-Covid levels, Kerala’s Tourism Minister told Gulf News.

“Wellness everywhere you can get — wellness, spa, massage, all those things. But authentic Ayurveda, if you want to experience, you have to come to Kerala,” he said.

“What was earlier considered an off season, now the monsoon has become a tourism product,” the Minister, who recently took charge of the portfolio, said. That is particularly relevant to Gulf travellers, he said, because many Arab visitors come to Kerala during the monsoon period.

The state’s data show that Oman’s 65,132 visitors represented 7.92 per cent of Kerala’s total foreign tourist visits in 2025, compared with 5.98 per cent for Germany and 5.72 per cent for France. Saudi Arabia accounted for 3.84 per cent and the UAE 3.19 per cent.

Historically, the minister said, the US ranked first among Kerala’s foreign tourist markets, followed by the UK and Germany. The latest data show Oman has moved ahead of Germany and France, while Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also become major source markets.

“We are not telling any particular number, but this is a good potential area for us,” he said. Kerala Tourism organised an Indo-Arab Connect event and plans to conduct more roadshows across Gulf and Middle Eastern markets, he said.

The minister said Kerala is targeting a further increase over the coming five years. “2019 was the best year for Kerala tourism,” he said, adding that foreign tourist numbers had fallen sharply during Covid and were now recovering.

The government is also planning to give tourism industry status and has proposed a faster approval process for investors, with the minister saying investors should be able to obtain the required permissions within two months under the planned system.

Kerala’s tourism data also show how concentrated its foreign market remains. The UK and US together accounted for almost 28 per cent of foreign tourist visits in 2025, while the GCC markets collectively contributed about 16.5 per cent.

“If a traveller is coming to Kerala in November, we can tell him that this is the season for Theyyam,” he said, while other visitors could plan around festivals or boat races.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.