UAE Golden Visa: How to check eligibility and nominate yourself online

Not pre-approved? How to start your nomination request through ICP and what it costs
Dubai: Want to apply for a UAE Golden Visa but have not been nominated by the authorities? You may still be able to start the process yourself.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) offers an online service that allows eligible applicants to check their Golden Visa category and submit a nomination request.
However, submitting a nomination does not guarantee a Golden Visa. Applicants must first meet the eligibility requirements and receive the necessary approvals before completing their residency application.
What is the UAE Golden Visa?
The Golden Visa is a long-term residency permit that allows eligible foreign nationals to live, work and study in the UAE without a local sponsor.
It offers residency for up to 10 years, depending on the category, and covers investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, scientists, outstanding students and individuals with exceptional talents.
Who can nominate themselves for a Golden Visa?
Before applying, you must identify the category that matches your qualifications or achievements.
The main categories include:
Investors: Individuals investing in UAE public investments or real estate.
Entrepreneurs: Business owners and founders who meet the relevant criteria.
Scientists and specialists: Researchers, doctors, healthcare professionals, educators and highly skilled professionals.
Outstanding students: High-achieving school pupils and university graduates.
Exceptional talents: Artists, inventors, athletes and digital technology specialists.
Humanitarian pioneers: Individuals recognised for significant humanitarian contributions.
Each category has different eligibility requirements and supporting documents.
How to request a UAE Golden Visa nomination online
You can check your eligibility and submit a Golden Visa nomination request through the ICP website by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the ICP Golden Visa eligibility portal - smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/guest/index.html#/checkEligibility
Step 2: Select the Golden Visa category that best matches your qualifications or professional background from the dropdown menu.
Step 3: Answer the eligibility questions and provide the required details. These will vary depending on your category. For example, university graduates may need to enter their GPA, field of study and graduation year, along with confirmation that their degree has been attested by the Ministry of Education.
Step 4: Once you complete the questionnaire, the system will indicate which Golden Visa category you may be eligible for. This does not mean your Golden Visa has been approved. It is an initial eligibility check that allows you to proceed with a nomination request.
Step 5: Log in using UAE Pass and complete your personal information. The following details should be automatically filled in using your Emirates ID records:
Unified number
Emirate
Full name and nationality
Passport number
Gender and date of birth
Country of birth
Step 6: Select your profession from the dropdown menu. Make sure it matches the profession listed on your Emirates ID.
Step 7: Upload the required supporting documents. These will depend on your Golden Visa category. If additional documents are needed, ICP may contact you after reviewing your request.
Step 8: Review your application, pay the applicable fees and submit your nomination request.
Once payment is completed, you will receive a reference number that can be used to track your application status. ICP may also contact you if additional documents are required.
How much does Golden Visa nomination cost?
The nomination fee listed for the service is Dh155, including:
E-service fee: Dh29
ICP fees: Dh122
Fees should be confirmed on the ICP payment screen before submission, as the listed components and total may vary.
How long does Golden Visa nomination approval take?
The processing time for a Golden Visa nomination request varies on a case-by-case basis, depending on the applicant’s category, eligibility and supporting documents.
If your nomination is approved, you can proceed with the remaining Golden Visa application procedures through ICP.
Important: Nomination approval does not guarantee that your Golden Visa will be issued. Final approval is subject to the relevant authorities’ requirements.
Note: This guide is for informational purposes only. Golden Visa eligibility, requirements and fees may vary depending on your application category and individual circumstances. For the latest information or clarification about your application, contact the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) through its official contact centre - 600522222 or othercustomer service channels.
This article was published in 2024 and has been updated since.