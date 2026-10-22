FamilyVisa.ae marks three years with launch of Golden Visa Portal

Interactive calculator launched to estimate Golden Visa costs accurately
UAE visa services provider FamilyVisa.ae marked three years since its founding with the launch of a dedicated Golden Visa portal on 22 September, the company's anniversary date. The portal brings current Golden Visa information together with an interactive calculator that shows applicants the expected cost before they apply, including Golden Visa family and dependent visa costs.
The company says the launch builds on three years of helping applicants, and on the question it hears most often: what will the process require and cost? The answer varies, because the UAE Golden Visa has no universal set of rules.
The long-term residency programme is open to property owners, investors, entrepreneurs, specialised professionals and other eligible groups. Each route has its own eligibility criteria, paperwork, procedures and fees. Location adds another layer, as an application in Dubai may involve different steps, documents or charges from one handled in Abu Dhabi or another emirate.
Golden Visa rules and procedures also change frequently. As a result, many articles, videos and checklists found online no longer reflect the current process, even though they continue to appear in search results alongside newer information.
FamilyVisa.ae says its portal is built to avoid this problem. The company's team updates the platform on an ongoing basis, adding new rules, regulations, fee changes and procedural updates as soon as they are announced, so that applicants are not relying on outdated guidance.
Applicants can explore categories, eligibility conditions, required documents and how the process works across emirates.
At the centre of the portal is the interactive Golden Visa Calculator. By entering a few details, users can identify the route that fits their circumstances and receive an up-to-date cost estimate before submitting anything. The calculator also covers the Golden Visa family route, allowing holders to check the cost of a Golden Visa dependent visa for a spouse or children and see how adding each family member affects the total.
Rather than relying on a generic or old checklist, applicants can use the portal to understand which route may apply to them, what they need to prepare for themselves and any dependants, and what the process is likely to cost, all before submitting documents or visiting an Amer centre.
"Many applicants reach us with information gathered from several places, and much of it is already out of date or relates to a different category or emirate," said Razeeb Abdulla, CEO of FamilyVisa.ae. "Golden Visa requirements keep evolving, so we update the portal continuously. Whatever applicants see is based on the latest rules, not last year's."
"Our aim is simple: people should know the current requirements and costs before they begin," he added. "When applicants start with accurate, up-to-date information, it is much easier for them to prepare properly."
Now in its fourth year, FamilyVisa.ae says the portal and calculator are designed to make Golden Visa planning more straightforward.