Why Gulf families are turning to Portugal’s D3 Visa for European residency

A university partnership, €175,000 and European residence cards in around four months
In my years advising families in Dubai, I have noticed that the question clients ask has changed. It used to be “how do I get a passport?” Today it is “how do I secure a future for my family in Europe, quickly, and without tying up a fortune?”
Life in the UAE is safe and tax efficient, and most of my clients have no intention of leaving. But a visa tied to a job, children heading to university abroad, or the simple wish for a second base all point to the same answer: European residence.
A Portuguese residence permit lets the whole family live, work and study in Portugal, and travel across the 29 Schengen countries for up to 90 days in any 180 without a visa. For many UAE residents, that alone ends the yearly scramble for Schengen appointments. Permanent residence follows after five years, and citizenship after ten under Portugal’s new nationality law.
Europe is closing doors. Portugal removed property from its Golden Visa in 2023, Spain scrapped its programme in 2025, and Portugal’s remaining Golden Visa options now start at €500,000, with processing that commonly runs into years.
The Highly Skilled Visa, issued under Portugal’s D3 framework, is different. The applicant enters a formal collaboration agreement with a Portuguese university or research institution, supported by a contribution of €175,000 towards research, academic development or innovation. That is roughly a third of the Golden Visa threshold.
Speed is the real advantage. My clients are currently receiving their Portuguese residence cards in around four months from application, while some Golden Visa files have sat with the immigration agency for years. A spouse and dependent children can typically be included in the same application.
Clients often ask about time in Portugal. The D3 framework expects residents not to be absent for long, unbroken periods. However, where a client has genuine international business commitments, the partner university can issue an exemption letter documenting them, allowing the client to keep their residence status while continuing to run their business from Dubai.
I also like what the route stands for. Rather than parking capital in a fund or an apartment, my clients build a genuine relationship with a respected Portuguese university, one that can matter for their children too.
This route suits graduates and experienced professionals and business owners, and it is not for everyone. The exemption must rest on real, documented business activity, not a formality. And citizenship is a ten-year journey, so take proper legal and tax advice before committing.
For families who want European residence quickly and at a fraction of the Golden Visa cost, I believe the Highly Skilled Visa is the strongest option Europe offers today. I am always happy to discuss whether it suits your family at ask@johnhanafin.com
John Hanafin is a qualified advisor with 25 years experience in tax, immigration and corporate structuring in the Middle East. This article is for general information only and does not constitute legal, tax or investment advice.
- By John Hanafin, Founder at johnhanafin.com