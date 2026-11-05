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UAE Golden Visa: Graduated from a university abroad? You could qualify for 10-year residency

Graduates of the world’s top 100 universities may qualify if they meet specific criteria

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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UAE Golden Visa: Graduated from a university abroad? You could qualify for 10-year residency
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Dubai: Think the UAE Golden Visa for outstanding students is only available to those who studied in the country? Graduates of some of the world's leading international universities may also qualify for the coveted 10-year residency, even if they completed their degree overseas.

However, graduating from a prestigious university alone is not enough. Applicants must meet specific requirements relating to their university's global ranking, academic performance and how recently they graduated.

Here is who qualifies for the Golden Visa under the international university graduates category.

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Who is eligible for the UAE Golden Visa as an international graduate?

According to the UAE's Golden Residency eligibility criteria, graduates who have completed a bachelor's degree at a university outside the UAE must meet four key conditions:

  • University ranking: The university must be among the world's top 100 universities, according to an international ranking recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE).

  • Minimum GPA: Applicants must have achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, or its equivalent, in their bachelor's degree.

  • Graduation date: No more than two years must have passed since graduation at the time of application.

  • Degree recognition: The bachelor's degree must be attested and accompanied by a Ministry of Education equivalency certificate in the UAE.

These requirements apply specifically to the Golden Visa category for graduates of international universities.

Which international universities are recognised?

The UAE government publishes a list of international universities that applicants can consult when checking their eligibility.

The list includes globally recognised institutions such as Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, University of Oxford and University of Cambridge.

However, applicants should check the official list and applicable ranking requirements rather than assume that graduating from a well-known institution automatically makes them eligible.

The list can be accessed through the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs website - www.mofa.gov.ae/en/top-universities or the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) - adro.gov.ae/-/media/Project/Expat-Bureau/International-Universities.pdf.

Can graduates apply directly for the Golden Visa?

Meeting the academic requirements does not automatically guarantee a Golden Visa.

The application is then subject to assessment and approval by the relevant authorities.

What are the benefits of the UAE Golden Visa?

The UAE Golden Residency offers eligible applicants a 10-year renewable residence permit without requiring a local sponsor.

Key benefits include:

  • Long-term residency with the freedom to live, work, study and invest in the UAE.

  • The ability to sponsor eligible family members, including spouses, children and parents, subject to applicable rules.

  • The ability to sponsor domestic workers under UAE regulations.

  • A six-month multiple-entry visa, renewable for another six months, for eligible applicants outside the UAE to complete residency procedures.

  • Permission for sponsored family members to remain in the UAE until their residence permits expire if the Golden Visa holder dies.

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UAE golden Visa

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