New visa recognition highlights educators’ role in Dubai’s future and society
Dubai: The decision to grant golden visas to outstanding teachers and education professionals reflects Dubai’s recognition of the vital role educators play in shaping generations and advancing society, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), said on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day.
Al Marri said the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to grant golden visas to outstanding teachers and education professionals embody Dubai’s vision of investing in knowledge and empowering talent that contributes to the development of society and its future.
“Teachers are essential partners in developing people and shaping the future. Honouring outstanding education professionals with golden visas reflects Dubai’s appreciation of the lasting impact teachers have on generations by instilling knowledge and values, nurturing ambition, and reinforcing education as a cornerstone of societal progress and sustainable development,” Lieutenant General Al Marri said.
Lieutenant General Al Marri said GDRFA Dubai is proud to play a role in translating the leadership’s directives into procedures and services that put people at the centre of its priorities.
“By facilitating golden visa procedures and supporting the long term stability of distinguished education professionals, we contribute to enhancing their quality of life and enabling them to continue making a meaningful contribution within an environment that values their achievements and supports their ambitions,” he added.
Lieutenant General Al Marri also stressed that investing in teachers creates an impact that extends to the future of society as a whole.
He said integrated government efforts to support educational talent contribute to improving the quality of education and preparing generations equipped with the knowledge, skills and capacity for innovation.
These efforts, he added, support sustainable development and further strengthen Dubai’s position as a city of knowledge, learning and future opportunities.