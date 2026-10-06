Dubai: The decision to grant golden visas to outstanding teachers and education professionals reflects Dubai’s recognition of the vital role educators play in shaping generations and advancing society, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), said on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day.

“Teachers are essential partners in developing people and shaping the future. Honouring outstanding education professionals with golden visas reflects Dubai’s appreciation of the lasting impact teachers have on generations by instilling knowledge and values, nurturing ambition, and reinforcing education as a cornerstone of societal progress and sustainable development,” Lieutenant General Al Marri said.

“By facilitating golden visa procedures and supporting the long term stability of distinguished education professionals, we contribute to enhancing their quality of life and enabling them to continue making a meaningful contribution within an environment that values their achievements and supports their ambitions,” he added.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.