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Dubai awards Golden Visas to outstanding educators: Who is eligible and how teachers are selected

Outstanding teachers awarded Golden Visas under Dubai’s Education 33 strategy

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Golden Visa initiative celebrates educators shaping Dubai’s future in education
Golden Visa initiative celebrates educators shaping Dubai’s future in education
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Dubai has granted Golden Visas to outstanding teachers and educators working in private educational institutions, recognising their contributions to students, schools and the wider education sector.

The initiative, announced under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, covers educators working across early childhood centres, schools and higher education institutions.

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The announcement coincides with World Teachers’ Day and reflects Dubai’s recognition of educators as key partners in shaping future generations.

Supporting Dubai’s education strategy

The initiative is part of Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) strategy, which aims to attract and retain talented educators and strengthen the emirate’s education sector.

It also supports Dubai’s wider focus on:

  • Attracting and retaining high-quality educators

  • Improving students’ learning experiences

  • Investing in talent and human capital

  • Supporting innovation and excellence in education

  • Strengthening Dubai’s position as a regional and international education hub

More than 835 educators have applied

Since the initiative was launched on October 5, 2024, more than 835 educators have submitted applications.

Candidates go through a comprehensive professional assessment designed to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.

The assessment considers:

  • Academic qualifications

  • Outstanding professional achievements

  • Contributions to education and the wider community

  • Impact on educational quality

  • Feedback from parents and students

  • Contributions to improving student outcomes

Who can qualify for the Golden Visa?

The initiative is open to educators working in private early childhood centres, schools and higher education institutions in Dubai.

Candidates are expected to demonstrate outstanding achievements or contributions in areas including:

  • Academic or professional excellence

  • Creative contributions to education

  • Improving educational quality

  • Making a measurable positive impact on students

  • Recognition within the education community

  • Improving student outcomes, including academic progress and accredited qualifications

Recognising educators shaping future generations

The initiative reflects Dubai’s recognition of educators as essential partners in shaping the future of education.

It also highlights the emirate’s commitment to nurturing talent, investing in human capital and recognising educators who inspire and support future generations.

Related Topics:
Sheikh Hamdan bin MohammedDuabi

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