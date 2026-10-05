Outstanding teachers awarded Golden Visas under Dubai’s Education 33 strategy
Dubai has granted Golden Visas to outstanding teachers and educators working in private educational institutions, recognising their contributions to students, schools and the wider education sector.
The initiative, announced under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, covers educators working across early childhood centres, schools and higher education institutions.
The announcement coincides with World Teachers’ Day and reflects Dubai’s recognition of educators as key partners in shaping future generations.
The initiative is part of Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) strategy, which aims to attract and retain talented educators and strengthen the emirate’s education sector.
It also supports Dubai’s wider focus on:
Attracting and retaining high-quality educators
Improving students’ learning experiences
Investing in talent and human capital
Supporting innovation and excellence in education
Strengthening Dubai’s position as a regional and international education hub
Since the initiative was launched on October 5, 2024, more than 835 educators have submitted applications.
Candidates go through a comprehensive professional assessment designed to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.
The assessment considers:
Academic qualifications
Outstanding professional achievements
Contributions to education and the wider community
Impact on educational quality
Feedback from parents and students
Contributions to improving student outcomes
The initiative is open to educators working in private early childhood centres, schools and higher education institutions in Dubai.
Candidates are expected to demonstrate outstanding achievements or contributions in areas including:
Academic or professional excellence
Creative contributions to education
Improving educational quality
Making a measurable positive impact on students
Recognition within the education community
Improving student outcomes, including academic progress and accredited qualifications
The initiative reflects Dubai’s recognition of educators as essential partners in shaping the future of education.
It also highlights the emirate’s commitment to nurturing talent, investing in human capital and recognising educators who inspire and support future generations.