What salary do you need to sponsor your family in Dubai?

From spouses and children to parents, here are the income and document requirements
Dubai: If you are planning to sponsor your spouse, children or parents for a UAE residence visa, your monthly salary is one of the main requirements you will need to meet.
But the minimum salary is not necessarily the same for every family member. While the general threshold starts at Dh3,000 with accommodation, Dubai has separate requirements for residents sponsoring their parents.
Here is a breakdown of the salary and key eligibility requirements Dubai residents should know.
According to the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the general financial requirement for sponsoring eligible family members is - Dh3,000 per month plus accommodation provided by the employer, or Dh4,000 per month without employer-provided accommodation.
The sponsor must also have a valid UAE residence permit and suitable accommodation.
Residents can generally sponsor:
Their spouse
Unmarried daughters
Sons under the age of 25
Children with special needs, regardless of age, subject to the applicable requirements
“The same salary threshold of Dh3,000 with accommodation or Dh4,000 without accommodation applies to women sponsoring family members. If a mother wants to sponsor her children, additional documentation may be required depending on her circumstances. This can include - No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the father, or proof of custody or guardianship if the parents are divorced,” Firose Khan, CEO and Managing Partner of Arabian Business Centre – Amer, said.
If you want to sponsor your parents, Dubai has a higher salary requirement.
“In Dubai, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), currently lists a minimum monthly salary of Dh10,000 for parent sponsorship. The sponsor must provide either a salary certificate and employment contract showing the required income, plus a valid Ejari, and the home must have at least two bedrooms,” Khan, said.
The documents required will depend on who you are sponsoring and your individual circumstances. You may be asked to provide:
Sponsor's passport
Sponsor's Emirates ID
Valid UAE residence details
Passport of the family member being sponsored
Recent passport photograph
Attested marriage certificate when sponsoring a spouse
Attested birth certificate when sponsoring children
Salary certificate or employment contract
Tenancy contract or Ejari, where applicable
Recent water and electricity bill, where required
Valid health insurance
Additional immigration or identification documents depending on the applicant's nationality and circumstances
GDRFA Dubai lists additional documentation for parent sponsorship, including:
Copy of the sponsored parent's passport
Salary certificate or employment contract showing the required income
Attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members
Recent Bank statement
Other documents may be requested depending on the application.
Sponsored family members over the age of 18 generally need to undergo an approved medical fitness examination as part of the residence process.
Note: UAE visa and residency rules can be updated, and requirements may vary depending on the applicant's individual circumstances. This guide is for informational purposes only. Dubai residents should check the latest requirements directly with GDRFA Dubai before applying. Residents of other emirates should check with ICP UAE for the rules applicable to their case. GDRFA toll free number - Toll free number 8005111 and ICP - 600522222.UAE visa cancellation: Does your health insurance cover you during the grace period?