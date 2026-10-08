What salary do you need to sponsor your family in Dubai?

“The same salary threshold of Dh3,000 with accommodation or Dh4,000 without accommodation applies to women sponsoring family members. If a mother wants to sponsor her children, additional documentation may be required depending on her circumstances. This can include - No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the father, or proof of custody or guardianship if the parents are divorced,” Firose Khan, CEO and Managing Partner of Arabian Business Centre – Amer, said.