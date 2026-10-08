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What salary do you need to sponsor your family in Dubai?

From spouses and children to parents, here are the income and document requirements

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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The salary and accommodation requirements can vary depending on whether you are sponsoring your spouse, children or parents.
The salary and accommodation requirements can vary depending on whether you are sponsoring your spouse, children or parents.
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Dubai: If you are planning to sponsor your spouse, children or parents for a UAE residence visa, your monthly salary is one of the main requirements you will need to meet.

But the minimum salary is not necessarily the same for every family member. While the general threshold starts at Dh3,000 with accommodation, Dubai has separate requirements for residents sponsoring their parents.

Here is a breakdown of the salary and key eligibility requirements Dubai residents should know.

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Sponsoring your spouse or children – what salary do you need?

According to the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the general financial requirement for sponsoring eligible family members is - Dh3,000 per month plus accommodation provided by the employer, or Dh4,000 per month without employer-provided accommodation.

The sponsor must also have a valid UAE residence permit and suitable accommodation.

Residents can generally sponsor:

  • Their spouse

  • Unmarried daughters

  • Sons under the age of 25

  • Children with special needs, regardless of age, subject to the applicable requirements

Can a woman sponsor her husband or children?

“The same salary threshold of Dh3,000 with accommodation or Dh4,000 without accommodation applies to women sponsoring family members. If a mother wants to sponsor her children, additional documentation may be required depending on her circumstances. This can include -  No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the father, or proof of custody or guardianship if the parents are divorced,” Firose Khan, CEO and Managing Partner of Arabian Business Centre – Amer, said.

Sponsoring your parents in Dubai? The salary is higher

If you want to sponsor your parents, Dubai has a higher salary requirement.

“In Dubai, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), currently lists a minimum monthly salary of Dh10,000 for parent sponsorship. The sponsor must provide either a salary certificate and employment contract showing the required income, plus a valid Ejari, and the home must have at least two bedrooms,” Khan, said. 

What documents do you need to sponsor your family?

The documents required will depend on who you are sponsoring and your individual circumstances. You may be asked to provide:

  • Sponsor's passport

  • Sponsor's Emirates ID

  • Valid UAE residence details

  • Passport of the family member being sponsored

  • Recent passport photograph

  • Attested marriage certificate when sponsoring a spouse

  • Attested birth certificate when sponsoring children

  • Salary certificate or employment contract

  • Tenancy contract or Ejari, where applicable

  • Recent water and electricity bill, where required

  • Valid health insurance

  • Additional immigration or identification documents depending on the applicant's nationality and circumstances

What documents are required to sponsor parents in Dubai?

GDRFA Dubai lists additional documentation for parent sponsorship, including:

  • Copy of the sponsored parent's passport

  • Salary certificate or employment contract showing the required income

  • Attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members

  • Recent Bank statement

Other documents may be requested depending on the application.

Is a medical fitness test required?

Sponsored family members over the age of 18 generally need to undergo an approved medical fitness examination as part of the residence process.

Note:  UAE visa and residency rules can be updated, and requirements may vary depending on the applicant's individual circumstances. This guide is for informational purposes only. Dubai residents should check the latest requirements directly with GDRFA Dubai before applying. Residents of other emirates should check with ICP UAE for the rules applicable to their case. GDRFA toll free number - Toll free number 8005111 and ICP -  600522222.UAE visa cancellation: Does your health insurance cover you during the grace period?

Related Topics:
UAE Visas

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