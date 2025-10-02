GOLD/FOREX
UAE updates entry visa rules for visits by friends and relatives

The authority said the decision aims to clarify sponsorship conditions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE updates entry visa rules for visits by friends and relatives
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has issued a decision introducing new conditions and income requirements for several existing visa categories, including entry visas for visiting friends and relatives.

Under the revised regulations, foreign residents in the UAE seeking to sponsor relatives or friends must meet specific monthly income thresholds depending on their relationship with the visitor.

According to the authority, if the visitor is a first-degree relative, such as a parent, spouse, or child, the sponsor’s monthly income must be at least Dh4,000.

For visitors who are second- or third-degree relatives, the required income rises to Dh8,000 per month.

Meanwhile, when the visitor is a friend of a UAE resident rather than a relative, the minimum income requirement increases to Dh15,000.

The authority said the decision aims to clarify sponsorship conditions and ensure applicants have sufficient financial capacity to support visitors during their stay.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

