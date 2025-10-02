UAE updates entry visa rules for visits by friends and relatives

The authority said the decision aims to clarify sponsorship conditions
Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has issued a decision introducing new conditions and income requirements for several existing visa categories, including entry visas for visiting friends and relatives.
Under the revised regulations, foreign residents in the UAE seeking to sponsor relatives or friends must meet specific monthly income thresholds depending on their relationship with the visitor.
According to the authority, if the visitor is a first-degree relative, such as a parent, spouse, or child, the sponsor’s monthly income must be at least Dh4,000.
For visitors who are second- or third-degree relatives, the required income rises to Dh8,000 per month.
Meanwhile, when the visitor is a friend of a UAE resident rather than a relative, the minimum income requirement increases to Dh15,000.
The authority said the decision aims to clarify sponsorship conditions and ensure applicants have sufficient financial capacity to support visitors during their stay.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox