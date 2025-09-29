UAE visit visa update: Up to Dh15,000 salary requirement for host

The move supports the UAE's goal of opening up to the world
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) introduced new visit visa categories on Monday, and updated the durations, conditions, and regulations for several existing visas.
The move supports the UAE’s goal of opening up to the world and attracting talented individuals, experts, and entrepreneurs, particularly in technology, artificial intelligence, entertainment, and tourism.
Among the amendments, one key modification has been made in conditions for issuing a visa to visit a friend or relative.
If a foreign national wants to visit a first-degree relative of an expat in the country, the monthly income of the guarantor/host must not be less than Dh4,000. If the foreigner coming to the country is a second- or third-degree relative, the monthly income of the guarantor/host must not be less than Dh8,000. If the foreigner is a friend of a foreign resident, the monthly income of the guarantor/host must not be less than Dh15,000.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director general of ICP, said the decision reflects careful studies and forward-looking assessments conducted by the authority. These studies considered current and future trends in residency and foreign affairs at local, regional, and international levels, as well as regular service evaluations and feedback collected from customers through ICP’s engagement councils, call centre, inquiry and complaint platforms, and government services observatory. The changes also align with the authority’s role in supporting community security, economic diversification, and growth.
He added that the updates are designed to meet the needs of customers while considering the humanitarian and economic circumstances of those wishing to live, work, or explore business opportunities in the UAE. These changes aim to improve quality of life, boost trade and transport, support technology sectors, and enhance the UAE’s competitiveness both regionally and globally.
