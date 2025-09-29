UAE visit visa update: Up to Dh15,000 salary requirement for host

If a foreign national wants to visit a first-degree relative of an expat in the country, the monthly income of the guarantor/host must not be less than Dh4,000. If the foreigner coming to the country is a second- or third-degree relative, the monthly income of the guarantor/host must not be less than Dh8,000. If the foreigner is a friend of a foreign resident, the monthly income of the guarantor/host must not be less than Dh15,000.