Fees, requirments and process for online doucment attestation in the UAE
Dubai: If you have a degree certificate, birth certificate, marriage certificate or any other official document issued outside the UAE, it must be attested by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) before it can be legally used in the country.
You can complete the MOFA certificate attestation process yourself online using the official MOFA website or mobile app, or you may choose to use a typing centre or professional attestation service to do it on your behalf.
Certificate attestation in the UAE applies to a wide range of documents issued both inside and outside the country, and the process can be completed entirely online, from application to payment and courier collection.
Certificate attestation confirms that an official document is genuine, authentic and issued by a recognised authority, and has not been forged, altered or misused.
Documents that typically require attestation include:
Marriage certificates
Most governments, including the UAE, do not automatically recognise foreign-issued documents. Attestation allows UAE authorities to legally accept and trust documents issued abroad.
In the UAE, attested documents are commonly required for work permits and labour cards, family visa sponsorship, residence visa applications and other official and legal procedures
The attestation process adds multiple layers of verification, including checks by:
uthorities in the document’s country of origin
Foreign affairs ministries
UAE embassies and consulates
This helps prevent identity fraud, fake qualifications and false claims.
MOFA offers two attestation options:
Attestation inside the UAE
Attestation outside the UAE
If you are currently living in the UAE, you must select the attestation inside the UAE option.
Visit the MOFA website or use the official mobile app
Go to Services
Select Document Attestation under Individual Services
Click Start Service
Log in using UAE Pass
After logging in, select the service again to proceed
Choose Attestation inside the UAE
Select Attestation for individual document
Choose Document issued outside the UAE
Select the country of issuance
Select the document type as General individual document
Before MOFA can attest your document, it must already be approved by the following authorities:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country that issued the original document or an approved governing body recognised by the UAE embassy or consulate in that country
The UAE embassy or consulate in the country of issuance
You must confirm 'Yes' to both options in the application. Once this is done, MOFA can proceed with attesting the document.
You will then be asked to provide:
Your full name
Email address
Mobile number
Preferred courier delivery provider - Emirates Post, Zajeel, Tawzea or Aramex
Type of delivery - Normal, next day or express
Delivery address
Collection date for courier pick-up
You will need to hand over your original document to the courier, who will deliver it to MOFA for attestation.
After completing the form, the system will display the total cost, including MOFA attestation fee and courier delivery charges.
Payment must be made online and once payment is completed, you will receive an email and SMS confirmation and the courier collection details will be confirmed
According to MOFA, the attestation process takes up to three working days, depending on the delivery service selected.
If you need to check the status of your application, make changes or raise an enquiry, you must contact MOFA customer support on 800 44444.
Attestation fee
Dh150 – Attestation for individual documents
Courier delivery costs
Normal delivery (within three working days): Dh31
Next-day delivery: Dh50
Express delivery: Dh105
If you choose normal courier delivery, the total cost will be Dh181
