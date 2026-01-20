GOLD/FOREX
How to attest foreign certificates in the UAE through MOFA

Fees, requirments and process for online doucment attestation in the UAE

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Foreign certificates must be attested before they can be used in the UAE.
Shutterstock

Dubai: If you have a degree certificate, birth certificate, marriage certificate or any other official document issued outside the UAE, it must be attested by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) before it can be legally used in the country.

You can complete the MOFA certificate attestation process yourself online using the official MOFA website or mobile app, or you may choose to use a typing centre or professional attestation service to do it on your behalf.

Certificate attestation in the UAE applies to a wide range of documents issued both inside and outside the country, and the process can be completed entirely online, from application to payment and courier collection.

Why is certificate attestation necessary in the UAE?

Certificate attestation confirms that an official document is genuine, authentic and issued by a recognised authority, and has not been forged, altered or misused.

Documents that typically require attestation include:

Most governments, including the UAE, do not automatically recognise foreign-issued documents. Attestation allows UAE authorities to legally accept and trust documents issued abroad.

In the UAE, attested documents are commonly required for work permits and labour cards, family visa sponsorship, residence visa applications and other official and legal procedures

The attestation process adds multiple layers of verification, including checks by:

  • uthorities in the document’s country of origin

  • Foreign affairs ministries

  • UAE embassies and consulates

This helps prevent identity fraud, fake qualifications and false claims.

How to apply for MOFA attestation in the UAE

MOFA offers two attestation options:

  • Attestation inside the UAE

  • Attestation outside the UAE

If you are currently living in the UAE, you must select the attestation inside the UAE option.

Process

Step 1: Access the MOFA platform

  1. Visit the MOFA website or use the official mobile app

  2. Go to Services

  3. Select Document Attestation under Individual Services

  4. Click Start Service

  5. Log in using UAE Pass

  6. After logging in, select the service again to proceed

Step 2: Select the correct attestation type

  1. Choose Attestation inside the UAE

  2. Select Attestation for individual document

  3. Choose Document issued outside the UAE

  4. Select the country of issuance

  5. Select the document type as General individual document

Step 3: Confirm previous attestations

Before MOFA can attest your document, it must already be approved by the following authorities:

  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country that issued the original document or an approved governing body recognised by the UAE embassy or consulate in that country

  • The UAE embassy or consulate in the country of issuance

You must confirm 'Yes' to both options in the application. Once this is done, MOFA can proceed with attesting the document.

Step 4: Enter personal and delivery details

You will then be asked to provide:

  • Your full name

  • Email address

  • Mobile number

  • Preferred courier delivery provider - Emirates Post, Zajeel, Tawzea or Aramex

  • Type of delivery - Normal, next day or express

  • Delivery address

  • Collection date for courier pick-up

You will need to hand over your original document to the courier, who will deliver it to MOFA for attestation.

Step 5: Pay the attestation fee

After completing the form, the system will display the total cost, including MOFA attestation fee and courier delivery charges.

Payment must be made online and once payment is completed, you will receive an email and SMS confirmation and the courier collection details will be confirmed

Processing time

According to MOFA, the attestation process takes up to three working days, depending on the delivery service selected.

If you need to check the status of your application, make changes or raise an enquiry, you must contact MOFA customer support on 800 44444.

MOFA attestation fees in the UAE

Attestation fee

  • Dh150 – Attestation for individual documents

Courier delivery costs

  • Normal delivery (within three working days): Dh31

  • Next-day delivery: Dh50

  • Express delivery: Dh105

If you choose normal courier delivery, the total cost will be Dh181

