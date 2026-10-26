CFI records highest-ever quarterly trading volume of $3.45 trillion

CFI Financial Group, a leading online trading provider, recorded notional trading volume of $3.45 trillion in Q3 2026, the highest in its history. Volume more than doubled year on year, increasing approximately 123 per cent, while rising a further 14 per cent quarter on quarter.

This marks CFI’s 11th consecutive announced quarter of record trading volume. Quarterly volume has also nearly tripled since early 2025, reflecting the continued expansion and growing scale of the business across its markets.

For the first nine months of 2026, trading volume reached $8.8 trillion, double the level of the same period last year. These figures reflect aggregated trading activity across the Group's licensed entities. With three months still to go, CFI has already exceeded its full-year 2025 volume of $6.4 trillion by more than a third, highlighting the strength and consistency of its trajectory.