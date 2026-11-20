Clients still value advice. They are asking harder questions about what happens after it
There is a question every consulting partner in the Gulf now hears, sometimes politely and sometimes less so. That is, if AI can produce in an afternoon the analysis that used to take a team several weeks, what exactly is the client paying for?
It is a fair question, and the industry owes clients a straight answer.
Demand remains strong. Source Global Research expects the GCC consulting market to grow 13% this year to $11.1 billion, with Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest market, reaching $5.3 billion after growing 12.6% last year. The shift is in what clients are prepared to pay for. Strategy work grew 8.8% last year, below the 12% growth of the market overall, and the same research describes clients who are increasingly reluctant to reward generic work. In Saudi Arabia, as scrutiny of advisory spending grew this year, the Ministry of Finance said it has always sought to ensure every investment, consultancy services included, delivers clear returns in line with the strategic objectives of Vision 2030.
The UAE is now a fast-growing consulting market. According to the same research, it grew 12.8% last year to $3.2 billion and is expected to expand a further 14% this year. Technology and innovation remain the largest area of consulting spend across the Gulf, at $2.4 billion last year. Even so, the report’s lead analyst cautions that technology pitches will struggle with clients in the region unless firms show how the technology applies in a specific sector. The appetite is there, and clients want to see it translated into results in their own business.
Put simply, clients still value advice. They are asking harder questions about what happens after it.
Part of the answer is that the industry has, at times, allowed the effort behind the analysis — the hours, the benchmarks, the length of the final report — to stand in for its value. AI is compressing the time and cost of that analysis, which makes effort an even weaker proxy for value, and I think that is a healthy development. When a client can generate a credible first-cut market scan with a well-written prompt, the hours behind it stop being a convincing reason to pay a premium, and the premium moves to judgement, decisions and outcomes.
What AI cannot do on its own is make change happen inside an organisation, which still depends disproportionately on human judgement, trust, context, alignment and accountability. That is where the centre of gravity in consulting is moving, and where the measurable value now sits.
Delivery is contextual, organisational and deeply human work, where judgement and adoption matter most. It means sitting with a head of operations who has refined a process over 15 years and agreeing what will change. It means helping frontline teams trust a new system enough to use it. It means helping leadership decide which of 40 initiatives to pause when budgets tighten, and holding the programme together when it meets resistance. AI can show a government entity which of its services generate the most complaints. Agreeing with the team that runs those services what they will do differently on Monday morning takes trust, context and judgement, and those are built between people.
For clients, this shift calls for three principles of value realisation.
First, define value at the start, alongside the scope. A brief built around workshops and deliverables will be optimised for workshops and deliverables. A brief built around shorter processing times, higher customer satisfaction or a defined cost saving gives both sides a shared measure of success.
Second, maintain accountability through implementation. The people who shape the strategy should still be involved when it gets difficult, which is usually months after the launch presentation.
Third, transfer capability so that value compounds after the engagement. A good engagement leaves the client’s own team better equipped for the next change. In markets building national talent, that is worth as much as any efficiency gain.
For advisers, the implications are equally direct. Firms will need more people who have run operations, led change and managed a P&L, alongside the analysts and strategists. More of them will need to be comfortable taking greater accountability for outcomes. And all of them will need to measure their own impact with the rigour they apply to their clients, through adoption, time-to-value and results that last beyond the first year.
Strategy remains the foundation of any transformation, and AI will make the thinking behind it sharper. The firms that will struggle are the ones that stop at the recommendation, because clients increasingly have the tools to produce the insight behind it themselves. The firms that will grow are the ones willing to stay accountable beyond the recommendation, through adoption, capability and execution, and be measured on what actually changes.
The GCC, with its ambitious national agendas, demanding timelines, significant investment and growing scrutiny of realised value, is the proving ground where that distinction will become clear first.