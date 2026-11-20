Delivery is contextual, organisational and deeply human work, where judgement and adoption matter most. It means sitting with a head of operations who has refined a process over 15 years and agreeing what will change. It means helping frontline teams trust a new system enough to use it. It means helping leadership decide which of 40 initiatives to pause when budgets tighten, and holding the programme together when it meets resistance. AI can show a government entity which of its services generate the most complaints. Agreeing with the team that runs those services what they will do differently on Monday morning takes trust, context and judgement, and those are built between people.