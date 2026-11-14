Middle East War: 7 things UAE residents need to know tonight, November 14

Trump weighs restraint as Israel prepares war scenarios and Hormuz tensions persist
Dubai: US President Donald Trump is considering holding off on further attacks against Iran unless Tehran or Yemen’s Houthis launch new provocations, according to a Reuters report on Saturday.
The possibility of a pause comes as Saudi Arabia and Turkey urge restraint, while Israel is reportedly preparing for renewed fighting. Tensions also remain high in the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian authorities claimed tankers had struck naval mines and warned other vessels against entering restricted waters.
Here are seven developments UAE residents need to know this evening, November 14.
Trump has told senior advisers he may refrain from further attacks on Iran if Tehran and the Iran-backed Houthis avoid new provocations, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the discussions.
The president has alternated between threatening further military action and suggesting that major fighting may not resume.
He has not made a final decision on whether to order new strikes or how to end the conflict, which began in February.
Israel’s military is preparing three scenarios for another confrontation with Iran, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 13.
The scenarios include responding to an Iranian attack on Israel or US bases, joining a new American-led offensive, or launching strikes independently, potentially with Washington’s approval.
The broadcaster reported that preparations were continuing despite the Israeli army chief’s assessment that there was no immediate need for an attack.
No decision to launch a new Israeli operation has been announced.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have urged Trump to avoid renewed military strikes against Iran, Reuters reported.
The appeals were made during telephone conversations over the past two weeks, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Trump did not commit either way.
The report said Saudi Arabia had argued that economic sanctions were already putting pressure on Tehran, while Israeli officials continued pressing Washington for further military action.
The US military remains prepared for further operations against Iran even as Trump considers holding off on attacks.
Reuters reported that a third American aircraft carrier was heading towards the Middle East. It could replace one of the two carriers already operating in the region, although all three could remain if required.
Possible strikes on Iranian underground nuclear facilities are also among the options being considered.
However, US intelligence assessments cited by Reuters suggest further strikes may not significantly change Iran’s negotiating position.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed that two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.
The Guards alleged that the vessels had switched off their tracking systems and were using an unauthorised route.
Iranian authorities did not identify the ships or provide independent evidence supporting the claims.
The reported incidents have not been independently verified.
Iran’s navy issued a warning on Saturday against entering what it described as a restricted maritime zone east of the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Iran’s ISNA news agency, the navy said a tanker had caught fire and become immobilised after allegedly striking a mine in the area.
The navy warned other tankers against entering the zone.
It was not immediately clear whether the incident described in Saturday’s warning was separate from the two tanker incidents the Revolutionary Guards claimed earlier.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical shipping route for oil and gas exports from the Gulf.
Trump is expected to discuss the Iran conflict with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during planned trilateral talks in China next week.
A senior US official said the meeting, scheduled for Thursday in Shenzhen, would focus on Iran rather than the war in Ukraine.
The official said Washington was pursuing a separate diplomatic process concerning Ukraine.
No agreement on Iran has been announced ahead of the talks.