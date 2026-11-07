UAE flight status: Cancellations, delays and latest Emirates, Etihad, flydubai updates

UAE airlines adjust schedules amid Middle East tensions and security concerns
Airlines operating from the UAE continue to adjust schedules amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, security concerns across the Middle East and ongoing regional disruptions.
Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have issued updates affecting services to Saudi Arabia and other international destinations, with cancellations reported on several routes.
Meanwhile, European carriers are gradually restoring Dubai services ahead of the winter travel season, although some airlines have extended suspensions into 2027. Here is the latest on flight cancellations, arrivals, departures, resumptions and travel advisories for UAE passengers.
US strikes near Strait of Hormuz: President Donald Trump said US forces carried out limited strikes on an Iranian air-defence installation near Qeshm Island. Iranian media reported two explosions, with no casualties confirmed. Iran warned the US and Israel would face consequences for the conflict.
US-Iran talks continue: Trump said Washington was communicating with Tehran following a phone call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani urged both sides to reach a peace deal, saying mediation efforts remain active.
US warns of regional security risks: The US State Department cautioned Americans about possible attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis, warning of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
Tanker explosion kills crew member: One sailor was killed in an explosion aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Velos Sapphire while travelling towards Bahrain. A missile strike is suspected, but the cause remains unconfirmed.
Yemen violence raises shipping concerns: At least 30 people were reportedly killed in an attack in Taiz province. No new commercial-vessel attack near the Bab Al Mandab Strait was confirmed.
Travel advisory: Further escalation could affect regional airspace and flight schedules. Passengers should check airline updates and official travel advisories before departure.
A new wave of bomb threats targeted passenger flights across Europe on Friday, triggering fighter-jet escorts, diversions and security checks. No explosives were found and no injuries were reported. Eurocontrol said it was monitoring the situation, with overall disruption to air traffic remaining limited.
Flights affected:
Brussels–Sofia: Escorted by Hungarian fighter jets following a bomb threat.
Prague–Cyprus: Escorted by Hungarian fighter jets.
Prague–Romania: Escorted by Hungarian fighter jets.
Prague–Bucharest: Operated by Romania's Tarom; received a bomb threat.
Lisbon–Rome: Ryanair flight targeted by a threat.
Prague–Rome: Wizz Air flight diverted to Venice; passengers evacuated after landing.
Four flights over French airspace: Received bomb threats and landed safely at Paris Orly Airport.
Nine flights at Prague Airport: Threats involved arrivals from Denmark, Spain and Britain, and departures to the Netherlands, Cyprus, Romania, Italy and Britain.
Latest update: Eurocontrol reported bomb threats against 14 flights on Thursday, representing 0.05 per cent of nearly 26,300 flights across its network. Seven flights were targeted on Tuesday. No clear evidence has emerged identifying those behind the threats.
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice.
The suspension affects direct services operated by carriers including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines. Passengers with bookings on these airlines should contact their travel provider for rebooking and refund arrangements.
Direct flights between the UAE and Israel remain subject to security and operational restrictions.
flydubai: Dubai-Tel Aviv services remain suspended through at least late November.
Emirates: Dubai-Tel Aviv services and related codeshare arrangements remain suspended.
Etihad: Continues to operate direct Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv flights.
Israeli carriers El Al and Arkia: Continue to face delays or suspensions linked to security and landing-permit discussions.
Saudi Arabia continues to be one of the most disrupted markets for UAE-based travellers. Passengers heading to Riyadh, Dammam and other Saudi destinations should check their bookings carefully, as airlines are applying different schedules and cancellation arrangements.
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam cancelled through November 19.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh cancelled through November 19.
Jeddah: EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 are scheduled to resume from November 6. Other Abu Dhabi-Jeddah services are scheduled to operate as normal.
Emirates has reported cancellations on some Dubai-Jeddah services, while flights to Medina show a mix of arrivals, scheduled departures and services in progress. Flight-status information for Dammam and Riyadh is currently unavailable.
Dubai–Dammam
- No flight-status information available for November 7. Updates are expected within 24 hours of departure.
Dubai–Riyadh
- No flight-status information available for November 7. Updates are expected within 24 hours of departure.
Dubai–Jeddah
Dubai to Jeddah: EK801 cancelled; EK805 and EK803 scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai: EK802 cancelled; EK806 and EK804 scheduled.
Dubai–Medina
Dubai to Medina: EK807 arrived; EK2537 in flight; EK809 scheduled.
Medina to Dubai: EK808 arrived; EK2538 and EK810 scheduled.
Other Emirates travel updates
US travel requirement: Passengers travelling to or connecting through the US must complete an attestation confirming they have not visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the previous 21 days, unless exempt. A printed copy is required before check-in.
Tel Aviv: Emirates–flydubai codeshare flights remain suspended until further notice.
Ebola-related restrictions: The UAE restricts entry to travellers recently in the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan unless they have been outside these countries for more than 21 days.
Dubai airport lounge: Emirates' First Class Lounge at Terminal 3, Concourse C, is temporarily closed. Passengers can use the Concourse B lounge instead.
Passenger advisory: Check flight status directly with Emirates before leaving for the airport, as schedules and operating conditions may change.
Riyadh, Abha suspended until November 16
flydubai has resumed services to several Saudi destinations, including Jeddah, Madinah, Gassim, Ha’il and Tabuk. Flights to Dammam are available from November 10, while services to Riyadh and Abha remain suspended through November 16, inclusive.
The airline's booking platform shows flights to Riyadh and Abha from November 17. However, passengers should check directly with flydubai for the latest operating information.
Which Saudi flights are operating?
The following flight-status updates are for November 7, 2026.
1. Dubai–Jeddah
FZ909: Dubai 9.35am – Jeddah 11.45am (estimated).
FZ829: Dubai 2.50pm – Jeddah 5.10pm (scheduled).
FZ832: Jeddah 10.51am – Dubai 2.45pm (estimated).
FZ910: Jeddah 12.51pm – Dubai 4.47pm (estimated).
FZ830: Jeddah 6.10pm – Dubai 9.55pm (scheduled).
2. Dubai–Madinah
FZ831: Departed Dubai at 4.11am; diverted from Jeddah to Madinah and arrived at 7.41am.
FZ897: Dubai 12.55pm – Madinah 3pm (estimated).
FZ8387: Dubai 1.55pm – Madinah 3.50pm (scheduled).
FZ827: Dubai 10.10pm – Madinah 12.15am on November 8 (scheduled).
FZ828: Madinah 1.12am – Dubai 4.51am (arrived).
FZ898: Madinah 4.04pm – Dubai 7.45pm (estimated).
FZ8388: Madinah 4.50pm – Dubai 8.20pm (scheduled).
3. Dubai–Tabuk
FZ881: Dubai 3.05pm – Tabuk 5.45pm (scheduled).
FZ882: Tabuk 6.45pm – Dubai 10.25pm (scheduled).
4. Dubai–Ha’il
- FZ925 and FZ926: Services scheduled in both directions.
5. Dubai–Gassim
FZ871: Dubai–Gassim service scheduled.
FZ872: Return service arrived.
No flight-status updates are currently available for the following destinations:
Abha
AlUla
Dammam
Hofuf
Taif
Gizan
Riyadh
Jouf
Nejran
Neom
Qaisumah
The Red Sea
Yanbu
Important: The absence of flight-status information does not necessarily mean services are cancelled or suspended. Passengers should check their bookings and confirm flight operations directly with flydubai before travelling.
Air Arabia has cancelled services between Sharjah and Abha and Riyadh, while flights to several other Saudi destinations continue to operate.
Cancelled flights
Sharjah–Abha: G9195 cancelled.
Abha–Sharjah: G9196 cancelled.
Sharjah–Riyadh: G9151 and G9154 cancelled.
Riyadh–Sharjah: G9152 and G9155 cancelled.
Saudi routes operating
Flights to the following destinations are operating:
Dammam
Gassim
Ha’il
Jeddah
Madinah
Tabuk
Routes without flight information
Al Jouf
Jizan
Abu Dhabi services
Dhaka: 3L063 and 3L064 cancelled.
Cairo (Sphinx): 3L383 and 3L384 cancelled.
Kuwait: 3L020 and 3L021 cancelled.
Tashkent: 3L763 and 3L764 cancelled.
Sharjah services
Chattogram: G9520 and G9521 cancelled.
Dhaka: G9514 and G9515 cancelled.
Cairo (Sphinx): G9343 cancelled.
Nairobi: G9708 and G9709 cancelled.
Kuwait: G9068, G9124, G9069 and G9125 cancelled.
Beirut: G9385, G9387, G9386 and G9388 cancelled.
Malé: G9091 and G9092 cancelled.
Doha: G9040, G9132, G9027, G9041, G9133 and G9028 cancelled.
Moscow Domodedovo: G9950, G9956, G9958, G9957, G9959 and G9951 cancelled.
Yekaterinburg: G9960 cancelled.
Damascus: G9363 and G9364 cancelled.
Bangkok: G9845 and G9846 cancelled.
Entebbe: G9691 and G9692 cancelled.
London Gatwick: G9267 and G9268 cancelled.
Passenger advisory: Flight schedules are subject to change. Passengers should check the latest status directly with Air Arabia before travelling to the airport.
International governments and aviation authorities continue to warn of security risks and possible travel disruption across the Middle East.
US: Advises American citizens to reconsider travel to the UAE, citing terrorism and armed-conflict risks.
UK: Warns of possible military escalation, airspace closures and flight disruption.
Canada and Australia: Advise travellers to exercise a high degree of caution, citing regional security risks and possible transport disruption.
EASA: Conflict-zone advisories covering Iran and several Gulf countries, including the UAE, remain valid until November 16.
Dubai's winter flight schedule is expanding, with several international airlines restoring services or preparing to return in November and December. However, some major carriers have extended their suspensions.
Airlines resuming UAE services
British Airways: Resumed daily London Heathrow-Dubai flights on November 3.
Lufthansa: Scheduled to restart five weekly flights each from Frankfurt and Munich on November 25.
SWISS: Daily Zurich-Dubai services scheduled to resume on November 25.
Eurowings: Daily Berlin-Dubai services scheduled to resume on November 25.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai services scheduled to return on December 12, with five weekly flights.
Philippine Airlines: Returned to Dubai on October 21, operating alongside Cebu Pacific on the Dubai-Manila route. Both airlines operate four weekly flights.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens-Dubai services.
Dubai is expected to gain up to 36 additional weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations as services return between late October and December.
Airlines extending Dubai suspensions
Singapore Airlines: SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until November 30. Passengers should confirm the December schedule.
Luxair: Return to Dubai postponed to February 2027 at the earliest.
Dubai International Airport (DXB)
Friday's departure updates included cancellations affecting flydubai, SpiceJet, Middle East Airlines and Emirates. Delays were also reported on Air India Express, Air Astana, SpiceJet, US-Bangla Airlines and airblue services.
Zayed International Airport (AUH), Abu Dhabi
Etihad and partner services to destinations including Tel Aviv and Jeddah were listed on the arrival board. Passengers should check live flight status for changes.
Sharjah International Airport
Air Arabia cancellations included services to Yerevan, Chattogram, Kuwait, Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Colombo and Bangkok.
With airlines continuing to adjust schedules, passengers should take the following precautions:
Check your flight before leaving home: A confirmed booking does not guarantee that the flight will operate as originally scheduled. Check the airline's website and airport departure boards.
Arrive early: Allow at least three hours before departure, or longer if advised by your airline.
flydubai passengers: If departing from Dubai, allow four hours before departure, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in: Use online check-in wherever available and keep your boarding pass accessible.
Allow extra time for airport journeys: Factor in road traffic, check-in queues, security checks and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated: Ensure your airline has your current telephone number and email address so that you receive notifications about changes.
Check connecting flights: If travelling through another Middle Eastern airport, confirm that your onward service is operating before setting out.
Understand your rebooking options: If your flight is cancelled, contact the airline directly about alternative arrangements, refunds or travel flexibility.
Monitor official advisories: Follow UAE authorities, airlines and airport announcements for the latest operational information.
UAE flight operations remain mixed, with airlines restoring some international services while continuing to cancel or suspend routes affected by regional security concerns. Saudi Arabia remains a key area of disruption, particularly for services to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha. Meanwhile, the return of European carriers is expected to expand Dubai's winter flight network.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines and airport departure boards before setting out, as schedules can change at short notice. Those affected by cancellations should contact their airline or travel agent to confirm rebooking, refund and alternative travel arrangements.