UAE flight status: Cancellations, delays and latest Emirates, Etihad, flydubai updates

US strikes near Strait of Hormuz: President Donald Trump said US forces carried out limited strikes on an Iranian air-defence installation near Qeshm Island. Iranian media reported two explosions, with no casualties confirmed. Iran warned the US and Israel would face consequences for the conflict.

US-Iran talks continue: Trump said Washington was communicating with Tehran following a phone call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani urged both sides to reach a peace deal, saying mediation efforts remain active.

US warns of regional security risks: The US State Department cautioned Americans about possible attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis, warning of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

Tanker explosion kills crew member: One sailor was killed in an explosion aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Velos Sapphire while travelling towards Bahrain. A missile strike is suspected, but the cause remains unconfirmed.