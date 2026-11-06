Midterms shake Washington, Hormuz attacks rattle Gulf: What next for Trump?

Dubai: A fresh wave of reported tanker fires in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on commercial shipping in the Arabian Gulf has raised fears of renewed confrontation between the United States and Iran, just as President Donald Trump faces mounting pressure following his Republican Party’s sweeping defeat in the US midterm elections.

The latest incidents came a day after the Guards claimed that four tankers had been destroyed after striking naval mines while attempting to navigate what Tehran described as prohibited shipping routes. The claims have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether any of the reported incidents overlap.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and army said on Thursday that five oil tankers and a tugboat had caught fire in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, with several vessels reportedly striking naval mines, further disrupting shipping and heightening fears of regional escalation.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker had been struck by two unidentified projectiles about 90 kilometres north of Qatar. The extent of the damage and the condition of the crew were initially unclear.

The developments have brought renewed urgency to a question confronting Washington and Gulf capitals: Will Trump’s political setback push him towards diplomacy, or will escalating attacks on shipping trigger another round of US military action?

With the midterms over, Trump’s political constraints have changed. But the dangers surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have only grown — leaving the president with a choice between escalation, continued pressure and an uncertain diplomatic opening.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.