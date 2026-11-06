Midterms shake Washington, Hormuz attacks rattle Gulf: What next for Trump?

Fresh tanker attacks raise fears of renewed escalation as Trump weighs military action
Dubai: A fresh wave of reported tanker fires in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on commercial shipping in the Arabian Gulf has raised fears of renewed confrontation between the United States and Iran, just as President Donald Trump faces mounting pressure following his Republican Party’s sweeping defeat in the US midterm elections.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and army said on Thursday that five oil tankers and a tugboat had caught fire in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, with several vessels reportedly striking naval mines, further disrupting shipping and heightening fears of regional escalation.
The latest incidents came a day after the Guards claimed that four tankers had been destroyed after striking naval mines while attempting to navigate what Tehran described as prohibited shipping routes. The claims have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether any of the reported incidents overlap.
The Iranian claims have not been independently verified.
Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker had been struck by two unidentified projectiles about 90 kilometres north of Qatar. The extent of the damage and the condition of the crew were initially unclear.
The developments have brought renewed urgency to a question confronting Washington and Gulf capitals: Will Trump’s political setback push him towards diplomacy, or will escalating attacks on shipping trigger another round of US military action?
The latest incidents follow a series of attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes.
On October 30, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed that four tankers had caught fire or exploded after attempting to use unauthorised routes through the waterway.
The Guards subsequently reported four tankers ablaze on November 4, followed by Thursday’s account of two additional tankers and a tugboat catching fire.
However, the Iranian reports have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether some refer to the same vessels.
International Maritime Organization records separately confirm damage to six vessels between October 28 and November 1, although those records do not establish that all six caught fire.
Among the vessels affected was Qatar’s liquefied natural gas carrier Al Mayeda, which was struck by unidentified objects on October 30.
Its operator, Nakilat, said the crew was safe, the vessel remained operational and there had been no environmental impact.
The growing threats to commercial shipping have complicated efforts to restore normal traffic through Hormuz, which carried about one-fifth of global oil consumption before the conflict.
The maritime escalation comes at a politically difficult moment for Trump.
Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, delivering a major setback to the president and raising questions about his ability to sustain an unpopular military campaign.
Trump acknowledged that the Iran war and the resulting increase in fuel prices had contributed to Republican losses.
However, he defended his decision to launch the military campaign, insisting that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remained essential.
Vice President JD Vance was more explicit, blaming the war for the electoral defeat.
The public disagreement has highlighted divisions within the administration over how Washington should proceed.
According to reports by The Wall Street Journal and Axios, senior officials are debating whether to resume major military strikes, pursue a negotiated settlement or maintain the naval blockade and economic pressure on Tehran.
Vance has reportedly supported diplomatic engagement, while other senior advisers favour continued pressure to secure concessions from Iran.
The US military, meanwhile, has been preparing options for a possible resumption of major combat operations.
Iranian officials have interpreted the Republican defeat as evidence that the war has weakened Trump’s domestic political standing.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, portrayed the election outcome as a political victory for Tehran.
But analysts warn that such statements could also increase the danger of miscalculation.
Trump may face pressure to demonstrate that Washington remains militarily capable despite his electoral setback.
At the same time, another major offensive could intensify the economic pressures that contributed to voter dissatisfaction, particularly through higher oil and gasoline prices.
The dilemma is compounded by the risk that renewed strikes could provoke further Iranian retaliation against shipping, energy installations or other targets across the Gulf.
Despite the escalating tensions, diplomatic channels remain active.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations on Thursday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
Iran and Oman have also discussed practical arrangements for restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
However, major disagreements remain over sanctions, Iran’s nuclear programme and the conditions for reopening the waterway.
Analysts say the president faces difficult choices.
Sina Toossi, senior non-resident fellow at the Center for International Policy, told AFP that further military escalation offered no clear path to victory, while diplomacy could provide an exit from the confrontation.
He also noted that the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress would have greater oversight and funding powers from January.
James Lindsay of the Council on Foreign Relations warned that renewed military operations could trigger retaliatory attacks and produce a wider regional crisis.
Maintaining the existing blockade, meanwhile, would prolong the confrontation without guaranteeing a diplomatic breakthrough.
The immediate question is whether Washington and Tehran can prevent the latest maritime incidents from undermining mediation efforts.
For Gulf countries, the consequences extend beyond the US political calendar.
Every new attack on commercial shipping threatens energy supplies, maritime security and regional economic stability.
With the midterms over, Trump’s political constraints have changed. But the dangers surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have only grown — leaving the president with a choice between escalation, continued pressure and an uncertain diplomatic opening.
-- With inputs from AFP & AP