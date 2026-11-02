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Vessel struck near Strait of Hormuz: maritime agency

Vessel hit by unknown projectile near Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO reports

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AFP
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Vessel struck near Strait of Hormuz: maritime agency
UKMTO

British maritime agency UKMTO reported on Monday that a vessel was struck by "an unknown projectile" near the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier, marking the latest disturbance in the contested waterway.

The agency said the incident occurred on Sunday off the coast of Lima, Oman, around the mouth of the strait. 

"The master reports the vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile which has caused a hole on the starboard side. Vessel and crew safe, no environmental impact reported," the agency said in a statement. 

The Strait of Hormuz carried roughly 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquified natural gas before the Middle East war, which erupted with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Since then, Tehran has placed a chokehold on the shipping route and regularly targets ships that pass without its authorisation.

Washington has responded by maintaining a blockade on Iranian ports, and negotiations between the two countries are deadlocked.

Attacks on vessels attempting to cross the waterway have increased recently, as Washington escorts more ships through the strait and Tehran seeks to maintain control over their passage.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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