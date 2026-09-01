GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Bahrain

Bahrain strongly condemns Iranian attack on UAE

Manama decries drone strike as flagrant breach of UAE sovereignty, UN Charter

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bahrain has strongly condemned and denounced Iran's hostile attack on the UAE using a drone on Monday.
Bahrain has strongly condemned and denounced Iran's hostile attack on the UAE using a drone on Monday.
Supplied

MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned and denounced Iran's hostile attack on the UAE using a drone on Monday, describing it as a flagrant violation of the UAE's sovereignty and a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability.

Bahrain said the attack contravenes international law, the Charter of the United Nations, UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), and the principles of good-neighbourliness.

In a statement, Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity with the UAE and its complete support for all measures taken by the country to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to protect its citizens and residents.

The Ministry renewed Bahrain's call on the UN Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities and take urgent and decisive measures to compel Iran to comply with international law and the UN Charter, cease its hostile actions threatening regional security and stability, and respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and other vital waterways in a way that would contribute to de-escalating tensions and preserving regional security and stability

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Video footage appears to show several surface-to-air interceptors rising into the night sky, consistent with the use of Patriot air-defence systems deployed to protect US and allied forces in Jordan. No significant impacts have been reported so far, and nearly all incoming missiles have been intercepted, as per Fox News.

Iran fires missiles at US base in Jordan

2m read
Last week, a top Iranian official laid out a laundry list of conditions for reopening the strait, including an end to the "war and aggression against Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq".

Hormuz tensions: What UAE residents need to know

3m read
UAE condemns attack on ADNOC vessel in Strait of Hormuz

UAE condemns attack on ADNOC vessel in Strait of Hormuz

1m read
File photo: An F/A-18E Super Hornet launching from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

Iran demands faster US exit from Middle East

14m read