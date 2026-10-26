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Three sentenced to death over plot to assassinate Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef

Eight other defendants were sentenced to five years in prison for involvement in the plot

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The prosecution also accused the defendants of attempting to use explosives to carry out the operation and spread fear.
The prosecution also accused the defendants of attempting to use explosives to carry out the operation and spread fear.
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Kuwait: A Kuwaiti court sentenced three people to death on Monday over a plot to assassinate Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, while eight others received five-year prison terms for criminal involvement in the case, according to local newspaper Al Rai.

The verdict was issued by the Criminal Court's State Security and Terrorism Division, presided over by Judge Nasser Al Bader, alongside judges Omar Al Mulaifi, Abdullah Al Faleh and Salem Al Zayed.

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Prosecutors had charged the defendants with communicating with Iran and the banned Lebanese group Hezbollah, seeking to carry out hostile acts against Kuwait and plotting to assassinate senior state officials and leaders.

The charges also included joining a prohibited organisation and harming the country's national interests.

Alleged plot involving explosives

The prosecution also accused the defendants of attempting to use explosives to carry out the operation and spread fear.

According to the investigation, the 11th defendant was separately accused of attempting to bring in explosives to enable the group to carry out its plan.

In its reasoning, the court stated that the defendants had sought to undermine the country's security, spread unrest throughout society and erode public confidence in the authorities' ability to maintain security and protect lives and property.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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