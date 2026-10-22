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Kuwait launches online service for expatriates to report lost passports

New Sahel app service allows expats to obtain official passport loss certificates

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Expatriates in Kuwait can now report lost passports online and get official certificates through the Sahel app, streamlining government services.
Expatriates in Kuwait can now report lost passports online and get official certificates through the Sahel app, streamlining government services.
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Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has launched a new electronic service allowing expatriates to report lost passports and obtain official loss certificates online through the government's unified Sahel application.

The service, titled "Certificate of Loss of Passport", is available under the security services section of the Sahel app, enabling foreign residents to complete the procedure electronically without having to visit government offices.

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According to the ministry, expatriates can use the service to report the loss of their passports and obtain an official certificate for submission to the relevant authorities.

The initiative aims to simplify administrative procedures, reduce paperwork and make government services more accessible to expatriate residents.

The Ministry of Interior announced the launch through the official Sahel account, highlighting its efforts to expand digital services and streamline procedures for residents.

The new service forms part of Kuwait's broader drive to enhance digital government services and allow residents to complete official transactions through a single electronic platform.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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