New Sahel app service allows expats to obtain official passport loss certificates
Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has launched a new electronic service allowing expatriates to report lost passports and obtain official loss certificates online through the government's unified Sahel application.
The service, titled "Certificate of Loss of Passport", is available under the security services section of the Sahel app, enabling foreign residents to complete the procedure electronically without having to visit government offices.
According to the ministry, expatriates can use the service to report the loss of their passports and obtain an official certificate for submission to the relevant authorities.
The initiative aims to simplify administrative procedures, reduce paperwork and make government services more accessible to expatriate residents.
The Ministry of Interior announced the launch through the official Sahel account, highlighting its efforts to expand digital services and streamline procedures for residents.
The new service forms part of Kuwait's broader drive to enhance digital government services and allow residents to complete official transactions through a single electronic platform.