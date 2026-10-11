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Kuwait raises passport fee to KD100 under new Interior Ministry decision

Ministerial decision amends 1971 rules governing fees for Kuwaiti passports

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait raised passport fees to KD100 under a new Interior Ministry decision, amending provisions of Ministerial Decision No. 20 of 1971 governing fees for certain transactions carried out by the General Department of Nationality and Travel Documents.
Kuwait raised passport fees to KD100 under a new Interior Ministry decision, amending provisions of Ministerial Decision No. 20 of 1971 governing fees for certain transactions carried out by the General Department of Nationality and Travel Documents.
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Dubai: Kuwait has raised the fee for issuing or renewing a Kuwaiti passport to KD100, according to a new ministerial decision published in the Official Gazette.

The decision, issued by the Ministry of Interior, amends provisions of Ministerial Decision No. 20 of 1971 governing fees for certain transactions carried out by the General Department of Nationality and Travel Documents.

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Under the amendment, Article 3 of the second article of the 1971 decision has been revised to set the fee for issuing or renewing a Kuwaiti passport at KD100.

The decision was issued by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister .

It instructs the relevant authorities to implement the amendment, with the new fee taking effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

The ministerial decision, No. 1769 of 2026, was issued on October 5, 2026.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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