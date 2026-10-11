Ministerial decision amends 1971 rules governing fees for Kuwaiti passports
Dubai: Kuwait has raised the fee for issuing or renewing a Kuwaiti passport to KD100, according to a new ministerial decision published in the Official Gazette.
The decision, issued by the Ministry of Interior, amends provisions of Ministerial Decision No. 20 of 1971 governing fees for certain transactions carried out by the General Department of Nationality and Travel Documents.
Under the amendment, Article 3 of the second article of the 1971 decision has been revised to set the fee for issuing or renewing a Kuwaiti passport at KD100.
The decision was issued by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister .
It instructs the relevant authorities to implement the amendment, with the new fee taking effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.
The ministerial decision, No. 1769 of 2026, was issued on October 5, 2026.