Eligible residents can now submit status amendment requests through Sahel app
Dubai: Kuwait has launched a new online service allowing eligible former citizens to apply to amend their residency status through the Sahel government app, expanding digital access to a recently introduced long-term residency scheme.
The service applies to residents eligible under Article 7 bis, the new personal sponsorship residency category covering certain people whose Kuwaiti citizenship was withdrawn, as well as those who acquired citizenship through dependency, provided they have regained their original foreign nationality or obtained another nationality.
The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) launched the service on Sunday, allowing eligible applicants to complete the process electronically rather than relying solely on in-person procedures.