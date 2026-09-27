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Kuwait launches online residency status service for former citizens

Eligible residents can now submit status amendment requests through Sahel app

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Eligible former Kuwaiti citizens can now update residency status online via the Sahel app, under Article 7 bis’s long-term sponsorship scheme.
Eligible former Kuwaiti citizens can now update residency status online via the Sahel app, under Article 7 bis’s long-term sponsorship scheme.
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Dubai: Kuwait has launched a new online service allowing eligible former citizens to apply to amend their residency status through the Sahel government app, expanding digital access to a recently introduced long-term residency scheme.

The service applies to residents eligible under Article 7 bis, the new personal sponsorship residency category covering certain people whose Kuwaiti citizenship was withdrawn, as well as those who acquired citizenship through dependency, provided they have regained their original foreign nationality or obtained another nationality.

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The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) launched the service on Sunday, allowing eligible applicants to complete the process electronically rather than relying solely on in-person procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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