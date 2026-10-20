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Kuwait: Up to one year in jail, KD1,000 fine for approving marriages without premarital training

New law requires couples to complete premarital training before marriage approval

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Under the new amendments, marriage contracts cannot be authenticated unless both prospective spouses have completed the required premarital programme.
Under the new amendments, marriage contracts cannot be authenticated unless both prospective spouses have completed the required premarital programme.
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Dubai: Kuwait has introduced penalties of up to one year in prison and a KD1,000 fine for notaries and marriage officials who authenticate marriage contracts without verifying that both parties have completed a mandatory premarital qualification programme.

The penalties are stipulated under Decree-Law No. 122 of 2026, which amends provisions of the country's Notarisation Law to strengthen legal safeguards, streamline procedures and improve the reliability of official documentation.

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Under the new amendments, marriage contracts cannot be authenticated unless both prospective spouses have completed the required premarital programme.

Notaries and marriage officials who fail to verify compliance before authenticating a contract face imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to KD1,000, or either penalty.

The legislation places responsibility on officials handling marriage contracts to ensure that both parties have fulfilled the requirement before proceeding with authentication.

The amendments also introduce provisions governing the electronic and remote processing of personal status matters, with safeguards designed to protect the integrity of official procedures.

These measures aim to prevent the use of insecure electronic systems or applications that could expose transactions to manipulation, identity impersonation or disputes over whether individuals were present and had freely expressed their consent.

The changes are also intended to facilitate official procedures, strengthen electronic coordination between relevant government authorities and enhance confidence in the authenticity and legal validity of official records and documents.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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