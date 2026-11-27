A woman discovered she was officially listed as the wife of two men and mother of children
Dubai: A woman living in a Gulf country discovered that she was officially registered in Kuwait as the wife of two men and the mother of children attributed to them, all without her knowledge, in a citizenship fraud case involving about 100 people.
The investigation also found that the woman’s father had allegedly registered his own brother as his son, exposing a complex network of falsified family relationships spanning several generations, Kuwait’s Al Rai newspaper reported on Thursday.
The man, who obtained Kuwaiti citizenship in 1968 and has since died, reportedly left his citizenship file inactive for 20 years while living and working in another Gulf country.
Born in the 1940s, he returned to Kuwait in 1988 after retiring from military service, seeking to benefit from the financial privileges afforded to Kuwaiti citizens. He initiated legal proceedings to register his children but allegedly added several individuals who were not his biological offspring.
Among those registered was his daughter, who had remained in her home country, where she married a local citizen and continued living under her original identity.
However, Kuwaiti records listed her as unmarried. Her father allegedly exploited the discrepancy to arrange fictitious marriages between his daughter and two men in Kuwait, enabling them to claim benefits available to married Kuwaiti citizens.
The woman eventually filed a complaint after discovering that official Kuwaiti records listed her as the wife of both men simultaneously and as the mother of children attributed to them.
Brother registered as son
Investigators examining the deceased man’s citizenship file uncovered an investigation report dating back to 1970, just two years after he obtained Kuwaiti citizenship.
The document contained indications that he had acquired citizenship fraudulently and recorded his original Gulf identity. Investigators believe the suspicions raised at the time may have prompted him to leave Kuwait and keep his citizenship file inactive for two decades.
Further investigations revealed that one of the 17 individuals registered as his children was actually his biological brother, who had allegedly acquired Kuwaiti citizenship under a different identity by claiming to be his son.
The brother subsequently registered his own biological children under his assumed identity and allegedly added other individuals who were not his offspring.
The fraudulent registrations distorted family relationships across generations. His children were officially recorded as their uncle’s grandchildren, while their biological cousins were listed as their uncles and aunts.
DNA tests expose discrepancies
Investigators examined the records of all 17 individuals registered as the deceased man’s children, using DNA testing and cross-referencing information held in Gulf countries’ databases.
The findings identified four suspected fraudulent additions to the citizenship file. While genetic testing confirmed the biological relationships of several individuals, investigators could not conclusively establish the parentage of those who had not undergone testing.
According to the investigation, however, all individuals registered under the file had acquired citizenship through their claimed relationship to a man whose own citizenship had been fraudulently obtained.
The total number of people linked to the citizenship files of the two brothers and the subsequent fraudulent family registrations has reached 100.